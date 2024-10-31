Discovering Perthshire, a Scottish wonderland
Make your own magic in this gateway to the Highlands
Watching the mist roll into a glen, gently enveloping the trees, filling in every nook and cranny. Wading into an icy loch for a brisk swim and burst of adrenaline. Strolling through the grounds where over hundreds of years, dozens of Scottish kings were crowned. Pulling the car over to hop out and snap a photo of a long-haired Highland cow ambling across a field.
In an increasingly busy world, the chance to slow down and have these simple, blissful experiences is what brings visitors to Perthshire, Scotland. Here, in the gateway to the Highlands, it often seems the sheep grazing alongside the roads and near the River Tay outnumber people.
Perthshire is not a one-size-fits-all destination. Visitors can craft itineraries based on nearly any type of interest, or wander and see where the day takes them. Those who are into food, culture and being in the great outdoors are in luck — there are three paths you can take through Perthshire that showcase the best of what the region offers.
Get your heart pumping in Big Tree Country
Perthshire's untamed wilderness is why the area is known as Big Tree Country. More than 200,000 acres of woodland stretch across the region, begging to be explored. Leave the navigation to a kilted ranger with Highland Safaris, who will drive you through the countryside and up into the forests in an off-road vehicle able to handle bumps, dips and riverbeds. As you climb up the steep inclines, stay vigilant. You might stumble on an elusive mountain hare or golden eagle, and you will definitely take in "breathtaking panoramic views of the entire region," The Herald said. Be sure to also get out at the cozy bothy (cottage) deep in the forest for a few minutes of relaxation and a dram of whisky.
If you are unable to find any wildlife on your trek, fear not. After returning to Highland Safaris, walk to the adjacent Red Deer Center to meet a barn owl and feed members of a tame red-deer herd. Your hands will get a little dirty, but the animals insist.
Little is more exhilarating than taking a dip in a chilly loch (lake). Taymouth Marina's HotBox Spa is perfect for anyone looking to have their "senses rejuvenated," Women's Health said, thanks to its slide that drops you directly into the frigid water. To warm back up, head to the spa's wood-fired sauna, steam room or toasty outdoor tub with sweeping views of the vast waterway and surrounding forest. Each session lasts two hours, and guests also have access to a cozy outdoor deck with fluffy blankets and a bar. Because nothing hits better than a hot toddy after a cold swim.
Explore art and culture through the ages
Ask five Scots about the Stone of Destiny's history, and you will likely get five answers. Multiple stories swirl around this object, which has been used in coronation ceremonies for centuries, and after 700 years, it is back in Perthshire and housed at the new Perth Museum. The facility presents ancient artifacts alongside cutting-edge technology. At the "Stories for Faces" permanent exhibition, visitors can see digital facial reconstructions based on remains found in the area that date back thousands of years. "This is a local museum that reinvents local museums," The Guardian said. "Its collection has been built up by Perth since the 1700s and has all the fun of a cabinet of curiosities."
The Stone of Destiny has connections to several sites across Perthshire, including the Scone Palace. This is a "magnificent" example of a Regency house, Country Life said, and sits on land where royal crownings occurred and an important abbey once stood. The palace is the seat of the Earl and Countess of Mansfield and reflects a "Romantic taste for Gothic style" while evoking the "deep history of this place." Treasures on display include a writing desk gifted to David Murray, 2nd Earl of Mansfield, by Marie Antoinette and needlework hangings by Mary Queen of Scots.
To go further back in time, head to the interactive Scottish Crannog Center. This delightful site focuses on crannogs, above-water dwellings people lived in during the Iron Age 2,500 years ago, and includes a "small but mighty" museum and vibrant village. Inside stone and wooden huts, "charismatic character-guides in period costumes, from foragers to blacksmiths, share their stories and crafts," The West Australian said, and visitors can spend a morning or afternoon learning drop weaving, crafting pottery and jewelry, and making butter, cheese and bread.
In Scottish folklore, the kelpie is a shape-shifting creature that lives underwater and can easily devour humans. These mythical beasts came to life a decade ago when sculptor Andy Scott unveiled "The Kelpies," an impressive set of steel horse heads next to the M9 motorway near Falkirk. Today, they are among Scotland's "best-known landmarks," said the BBC, open to visitors who want to walk through the massive structures. Another magical experience can be had at The Enchanted Forest, a "much-loved" spectacle that runs every fall. This immersive experience in the Faskally Wood offers a "kaleidoscope of colors, lights and videos with soaring music," The Courier said.
Savor the food — and whisky — of Perthshire
A great way to learn about local cuisine is by going to work in the kitchen. At the charming Ballintaggart Farm's Cook School, pros teach aspiring and confident home chefs alike knife and butchering skills, pickling and fermenting methods, and how to use seasonal Scottish ingredients for meals like venison wellington and mince pies. This is an "indulgent foodie escape," The Scotsman said, and students enjoy the fruits of their labor during a meal together at the end of the day. Everyone leaves class full and with notes, recipes and a goody bag.
In Scotland, a common refrain is that "today's rain is tomorrow's whisky." Not only is whisky the national drink but it is also one of the country's biggest exports, and there are more than 130 distilleries, with many offering tours. At the laidback Dewars Aberfeldy Distillery, you can learn all about how the brand's single malt scotch whisky is produced, have a tasting and then eat lunch in the cafe. There is also a "small but perfectly curated" interactive museum, Forbes said, where visitors can walk through a replica of an early office and see rare pieces of company history, like a bottle of whisky dating back to the late 1890s.
Catherine Garcia was a guest of Visit Scotland
Catherine Garcia has worked as a senior writer at The Week since 2014. Her writing and reporting have appeared in Entertainment Weekly, The New York Times, Wirecutter, NBC News and "The Book of Jezebel," among others. She's a graduate of the University of Redlands and the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism.
