A forbidding wilderness in New Mexico
The Gila Wilderness is 'remote and resistant to entry' but some may wish to explore
It is 100 years since the US government created the world's first protected wilderness, at the prompting of a visionary conservationist, Aldo Leopold. Encompassing some 1,190 square miles of forested mountains and desert canyons in southern New Mexico, the Gila Wilderness is not a visitor-friendly national park, said Elaine Glusac in The New York Times, but a forbidding natural region, remote and resistant to entry.
Indeed, few places in the US are so well guarded against the selfie-seeking crowds. There are no roads or "artificial trails" – an absence that has led to "countless tales of lost hikers, encounters with poison oak and arduous river crossings". And the wilderness itself lies within a larger conservation area, the 5,196 square mile Gila National Forest, where the only roads are steep and winding, making access yet more difficult.
I stayed in Silver City, on the edge of the National Forest, which makes a good base for exploring. From there, it's a 90-minute drive to the Gila Cliff Dwellings National Monument. A complex of 40 rooms built into caves high up on some "amber-hued" cliffs, it was created by a group of hunter-gatherers, the Mogollon people, in the 13th century. Today, it is the area's "top attraction", along with the many pictographs they drew on a nearby rock wall – abstract figures and symbols whose meaning is "lost to time". The cliff dwellings stand at a good entry point into the wilderness – if you can ford the Gila River. On my visit, it was in spate, and I gave up.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
The next day, however, I entered the wilderness at Rocky Canyon, on horseback, in the company of two Forest Service employees. Exploring for eight hours, we passed through a remarkable range of habitats – from desert to alpine – and saw "intriguing" caves, sculptural stacks of boulders, and backcountry hot springs. And while none of the area's bears, wolves or mountain lions put in an appearance, I spotted many "smaller wonders", including Montezuma quail, with their "distinct polka-dot breasts".
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
The great baby bust
The Explainer The fertility rate is falling sharply in the UK and across the world, a trend with major economic and societal consequences
By The Week UK Published
-
Crossword: July 7, 2024
The Week's daily crossword
By The Week Staff Published
-
Sudoku hard: July 7, 2024
The Week's daily hard sudoku puzzle
By The Week Staff Published
-
A guide to Fort Myers
The Week Recommends This city is often considered the gateway to sunny southwest Florida and boasts plenty to see and do
By Dominic Kocur Published
-
Lara Maiklem recommends five books about searching for treasure
The Week Recommends The mudlarker picks works by Derek Jarman, Tracey Williams and more
By The Week UK Published
-
Six Lives: The Stories of Henry VIII's Queens – a 'spectacular' display
The Week Recommends Exhibition at the National Portrait Gallery reconstructs the queens' lives in 'vivid' detail
By The Week UK Published
-
The Constituent: a 'riveting' political drama starring James Corden
The Week Recommends Joe Penhall's 'moving' new play about an MP pulled into a dangerous situation
By The Week UK Published
-
Douglas Is Cancelled: Hugh Bonneville plays a shamed news presenter
The Week Recommends Cancel culture drama is mostly 'clever and sharp'
By The Week UK Published
-
A Quiet Place: Day One – the 'pleasant surprise of the summer'
The Week Recommends Silence is golden in this prequel to the popular 2018 apocalyptic thriller
By The Week UK Published
-
Endgame 1944: the 'superb' story of a vital Second World War battle
The Week Recommends Jonathan Dimbleby's book explores the confrontation between Stalin's Red Army and Hitler's troops
By The Week UK Published
-
6 polished homes in Indiana
Feature Featuring a home library in Fort Wayne and a 25-meter indoor pool in Indianapolis
By The Week Staff Published