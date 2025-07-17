Murderland: a 'hauntingly compulsive' book
Caroline Fraser sets out a 'compelling theory' that toxins were to blame for the 1970s serial killer epidemic
In the 1970s and 1980s, America's Pacific Northwest was home to a remarkable number of serial killers, said Dorian Lynskey in The Guardian. The "charming, extremely intelligent" Ted Bundy grew up in the port city of Tacoma, Washington. Gary Ridgway (aka the Green River Killer) lived there too, and Charles Manson spent five years in jail in the city before "starting his Family" in California. Meanwhile, Randall Woodfield, the I-5 Killer, lived not far away in Oregon.
In her "hauntingly compulsive" book, journalist Caroline Fraser (herself a native of Tacoma) argues that this cluster was more than pure accident. Just outside Tacoma was the notorious Asarco smelting facility, which for decades pumped out lead and other chemicals, contaminating air and water. (It was responsible for the infamous "Aroma of Tacoma".) Exposure to these toxins, Fraser suggests, increased the population's propensity for violence. Washington's murder rate in the mid-1970s was "almost six times the national average"; Tacoma's was higher still. Mixing memoir, biography and history, "Murderland" is a book that "gets into your blood".
The "lead-crime hypothesis" isn't new, said Francesca Angelini in The Sunday Times. "Epidemiologists have found an almost perfect correlation between the rise and fall of lead in the environment and the rise and fall in crime." Where Fraser breaks new ground is in applying this theory to some of America's most notorious serial killers. Her book, while reading like "a true crime thriller", doubles as a polemic about the rapacious greed of heavy industry: for decades, despite mounting evidence to the contrary, leaded-gasoline lobbyists insisted it "presented no problems". Other things can help explain the murder spike of the 1970s – including the popularity of hitchhiking – but Fraser "does build a compelling theory" about pollution.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
"Murderland" is in some ways a "maddening" book, said Timothy Egan in The New York Times. "Fraser jumps around in time and topic", alighting one moment on "Rommel's desert campaign in WWII", at another on the "bubble-gum pop songs she grew up with". And despite the plethora of data, her thesis leaves many unanswered questions. "What about the many thousands of people who also lived under Asarco's toxic plume and went on to have normal lives?" Fraser mostly gets away with it "because she's such a gifted writer". "Murderland" works best as a "literary" narrative – a story about "crimes of industry choking the life out of the natural world, spawning crimes of the heart".
Available at The Week Bookshop
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
Grok brings to light wider AI antisemitism
In the Spotlight Google and OpenAI are among the other creators who have faced problems
-
July 17 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Thursday’s political cartoons include the IRS allowing churches to endorse from the pulpit, and what Donald Trump thinks the letters ICE really stand for
-
King Charles and Prince Harry: peace in our time?
Talking Point Leaked images of a secret meeting between royal aides suggest a dialogue is beginning to open up
-
The 2025 James Beard Award winners
Feature Featuring a casually elegant restaurant, recipes nearly lost to war, and more
-
Film reviews: Superman and Sorry, Baby
Feature A hero returns, in surprising earnest, and a woman navigates life after a tragedy
-
Music reviews: Lorde, Barbra Streisand, and Karol G
Feature "Virgin," "The Secret of Life: Partners, Volume Two," and "Tropicoqueta"
-
Laura Lippman's 6 favorite books for those who crave a high-stakes adventure
Feature The Grand Master recommends works by E.L. Konigsburg, Charles Portis, and more
-
Book reviews: 'Bad Company: Private Equity and the Death of the American Dream' and 'Desi Arnaz: The Man Who Invented Television'
Feature Private equity and the man who created 'I Love Lucy' get their close-ups
-
Lemon and courgette carbonara recipe
The Week Recommends Zingy and fresh, this pasta is a summer treat
-
Oasis reunited: definitely maybe a triumph
Talking Point The reunion of a band with 'the power of Led Zeppelin' and 'the swagger of the Rolling Stones'
-
Kiefer / Van Gogh: a 'remarkable double act'
The Week Recommends Visit this 'heroic' and 'absurd' exhibition at the Royal Academy until 26 October