Apocalypse in the Tropics: a 'troubling' portrait of modern Brazil

Petra Costa's sobering documentary examines the rise of right-wing evangelical Christianity in Brazilian politics

Jair Bolsonaro, former President of Brazil, during interview broadcast at SBT Television channel, Sao Paulo, Brazil
Jair Bolsonaro is presented as a 'dead-eyed marionette' to Pastor Silas Malafaia's charismatic puppet master
(Image credit: Netflix / Everett Collection / Alamy)
By
published

This chilling documentary from filmmaker Petra Costa "tells a grim story about modern Brazil", said Peter Bradshaw in The Guardian. It explains how right-wing evangelical Christianity has seduced many of the country's political leaders and millions of its people: in the past 30 years, Costa tells us, the evangelical share of the population has risen from 5% to 30%.

And through its substantial voting bloc in the national congress, the religious Right has effectively created "a minority-rule theocracy". American televangelists such as Billy Graham made inroads into the majority Catholic nation after the Second World War; and how today, figures such as Pastor Silas Malafaia, a celebrity evangelist who became a major influence on the former president, Jair Bolsonaro, are wildly popular.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
The Week UK
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸