Too Much: London-set romantic comedy from Lena Dunham

Megan Stalter stars as a 'neurotic' New Yorker who falls in love with a Brit

Meg Stalter the airport in Too Much
Megan Stalter as the 'impulsive' Jessica
By
published

Lena Dunham was just 23 when she made "Girls", said Róisín Lanigan in the Financial Times. The runaway success of that series saw her touted as "the next big thing", but nothing she has been involved with since has had anywhere near the same cultural impact. "Too Much", her new show on Netflix, might be the project that finally sees her deliver on her precocious promise.

Its protagonist is Jessica (Megan Stalter), an "obsessive, impulsive, neurotic and insecure" New Yorker who spends far too much time on her phone. Following a bad break-up, she moves to London and promptly falls in love with a Brit – a trajectory curiously similar to Dunham's own.

