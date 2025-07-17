Too Much: London-set romantic comedy from Lena Dunham

Lena Dunham was just 23 when she made "Girls", said Róisín Lanigan in the Financial Times. The runaway success of that series saw her touted as "the next big thing", but nothing she has been involved with since has had anywhere near the same cultural impact. "Too Much", her new show on Netflix, might be the project that finally sees her deliver on her precocious promise.

Its protagonist is Jessica (Megan Stalter), an "obsessive, impulsive, neurotic and insecure" New Yorker who spends far too much time on her phone. Following a bad break-up, she moves to London and promptly falls in love with a Brit – a trajectory curiously similar to Dunham's own.

"Too Much" is often funny and well-observed, said Anita Singh in The Daily Telegraph. There's some good "fish-out-of-water" comedy as Jessica struggles to reconcile the grimy reality of London life with romantic expectations gleaned from Jane Austen adaptations. But the pace slackens when she meets whiny indie musician Felix (Will Sharpe): the next ten episodes cover the dramatic arc of their romance in such exhaustive detail that it becomes hard to care about either character.

It's not "unenjoyable", said Nick Hilton in The Independent. There are fun cameos from the likes of Richard E. Grant as Jessica's eccentric boss, and Naomi Watts as his coke-snorting wife; Dunham herself does a star turn as Jessica's divorced sister. Yet despite some great performances and writing, it settles into a rather dated romcom format. Ultimately, "Too Much" feels "strangely limited".