Scottish hospitality shines at these 7 hotels

The scenery in Scotland — the dramatic Highlands, glistening lochs, ancient castles and cathedrals, and lush forests — is so stunning that hotels could easily coast on the views out their windows. Not these seven properties. Each was designed with guest comfort in mind, the rich history and traditions of Scotland reflected in their decor, dining and activities.

Cameron House, Loch Lomond

Guests at Cameron House always receive a warm welcome (Image credit: Tim Graham / Getty Images)

Sitting on the "beautiful bonnie banks" of Loch Lomond is Cameron House, a "wild, romantic tangle of towers, turrets and castellations," Condé Nast Traveler said. Its "lovely" rooms are "draped in all manner of tactile decadence," with velvet and tartan accents, but the hotel is "delightfully unpretentious." Depending on the timing of your visit, you might want to hit the links at one of the property's two golf courses or take a seaplane around the lake.

Fife Arms, Braemar

Fife Arms is close to Balmoral Castle (Image credit: Fife Arms)

Once a Victorian hunting lodge, the Fife Arms is now a mix between a regal inn and outstanding art museum, with 16,000 "modern, astonishing, humorous and sometimes mad" works in its collection, The London Times said, including original Picassos. Tartans and tweeds abound, both in the well-appointed guest rooms and common spaces, and some suites have mahogany four-poster beds and copper bathtubs. There are multiple on-site restaurants and bars to choose from, like the Clunie Dining Room where "local produce shines," and the "buzzy" Flying Stag serving "upmarket pub grub."

Fonab Castle, Pitlochry

During warmer months, nothing beats eating lochside at Fonab Castle (Image credit: Fonab Castle)

Originally built in 1892 as a private home, Fonab Castle "draws inspiration from its historic past and breathtaking surroundings," Good Housekeeping said, with gorgeous views of Loch Faskally and the Ben Vrackie mountain. The hotel's rooms are split between the opulent castle and more contemporary accommodations in adjacent lodges. A highlight is the "magnificent" Castle Suite and its vaulted ceiling, massive bed and pillow menu.

Glenapp Castle, Ayrshire

Glenapp Castle is perfect for a country escape (Image credit: Glenapp Castle)

There are just 17 suites at Glenapp Castle, a retreat "hidden in acres of Ayrshire woodland" with "sprawling sea views," The Independent said. For a one-of-a-kind adventure, sign up for the Hebridean Sea Safari. The Glenapp crew takes guests on a tour of Scotland's west coast and into the Hebrides, stopping at white beaches, caves and sea lochs. A private chef is also along for the ride, preparing delicious meals using fresh Scottish seafood.

Glenagles Townhouse, Edinburgh

The Gleneagles Townhouse was once the British Linen Company, which became the Bank of Scotland (Image credit: Catherine Garcia / The Week)

Everywhere you look in Gleneagles Townhouse, you will spot "evidence of its former life as a bank," Forbes said, like the "towering granite columns" and intricately decorated domed ceiling over its all-day restaurant and bar.

The 33 rooms and suites also "embrace the building's history" and are outfitted with "antique chandeliers, canopy crown headboards, timber floors and vintage rugs." While staying at the hotel, guests receive the same privileges as those in the property's member's club, like access to the Lamplighters rooftop bar and Note Burning Room lounge.

Kinloch Lodge, Isle of Skye

Wildlife watching is one of the fun activities at Kinloch Lodge (Image credit: Kinloch Lodge)

Kinloch Lodge sits on an "idyllic" spot on the Isle of Skye's Sleat peninsula, Travel and Leisure said, with guests staying in the "whitewashed buildings of a 17th-century farmhouse." Skye's natural beauty inspired the inn's warm decor, and for an extra cozy stay, select a room with a fireplace. Activities include deer stalking, trout fishing, foraging and Wild Walks, where "otters and golden eagles are often encountered."

Native Glasgow

Native Glasgow is close to George Square landmarks like Glasgow Town Hall (Image credit: Sam Stoddard / Moment / Getty Images)

Native Glasgow's "enviable address" off George Square is an "ideal base" for visitors, Condé Nast Traveler said. Its 64 apartments with kitchens and living rooms are great for groups and still have "nice little touches of a boutique hotel," like "plush layered beds" and original terrazzo floors and timber wall paneling. Native's 24/7 reception area is also "helpful if you're new to the city."