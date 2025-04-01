Scottish hospitality shines at these 7 hotels

Sleep well at these lovely inns across Scotland

A maximalist room at the Fife Arms hotel in Scotland
The Fife Arms is a distinctly Scottish boutique hotel in Braemar
(Image credit: Fife Arms)
Catherine Garcia, The Week US's avatar
By
published

The scenery in Scotland — the dramatic Highlands, glistening lochs, ancient castles and cathedrals, and lush forests — is so stunning that hotels could easily coast on the views out their windows. Not these seven properties. Each was designed with guest comfort in mind, the rich history and traditions of Scotland reflected in their decor, dining and activities.

Cameron House, Loch Lomond

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Catherine Garcia, The Week US
Catherine Garcia, The Week US

Catherine Garcia has worked as a senior writer at The Week since 2014. Her writing and reporting have appeared in Entertainment Weekly, The New York Times, Wirecutter, NBC News and "The Book of Jezebel," among others. She's a graduate of the University of Redlands and the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸