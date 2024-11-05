Outer Hebrides: a top travel destination
Discover 'unspoiled beauty' of the Western Isles
National Geographic's latest list of the 25 best places in the world to visit in 2025 ranges from medieval Italian monasteries to the "alpine paradise" of India's Suru Valley. Tucked in the middle of the list of must-sees is the UK's own Outer Hebrides.
The beautiful backdrop for the BBC's upcoming Gaelic-language drama "An t-Eilean" ("The Island") is a serene destination for your next trip. The archipelago's "dramatic landscapes and Celtic heritage" are best explored while cycling or walking the Hebridean Way, which spans 200 miles across 10 islands and includes "silvery beaches, whisky distilleries, wildflower-bedecked machair grasslands", said NatGeo.
As soon as you arrive and take in the "unspoiled beauty" of the black cliffs and vast expanses of white sand and blue water you will feel a "a sense of stepping back in time", said Peter May in The Guardian.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
If you missed the recent aurora borealis sightings, the Calanais Standing Stones, a neolithic monument older than Stonehenge, is highly rated for catching the Northern Lights free from the light pollution of major cities, said Janani Venkateswaran in the Express. While you are out looking, keep quiet as the Outer Hebrides is a "wildlife enthusiast's haven" and you have a chance at "abundant" dolphin, otter and eagle sightings.
The location means a bounty of "fresh and local" seafood, from food trucks serving "traditional local fare" to "creative dishes" at Lochmaddy Bay Prawns, wrote May.
The "stunning" isles have affordable stays too, with backpackers hostels as low as £25 per night and Airbnb options for families from £100 per night.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
The Biltmore Mayfair review: a quintessential slice of luxury London
The Week Recommends This swanky retreat in Grosvenor Square blends old-world glamour with modern comforts
By Caroline Dolby Published
-
Is ChatGPT's new search engine OpenAI's Google 'killer'?
Talking Point There's a new AI-backed search engine in town. But can it stand up to Google's decades-long hold on internet searches?
By Theara Coleman, The Week US Published
-
Crossword: November 5, 2024
The Week's daily crossword
By The Week Staff Published
-
The Biltmore Mayfair review: a quintessential slice of luxury London
The Week Recommends This swanky retreat in Grosvenor Square blends old-world glamour with modern comforts
By Caroline Dolby Published
-
5 animated hotels where the wild things very much are
The Week Recommends Elephants and giraffes and penguins, oh my!
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published
-
How to make the most of your leftover pumpkins
The Week Recommends As the Halloween fun wraps up, snap up pumpkins still on sale and don't leave your jack-o-lanterns to rot
By Tess Foley-Cox Published
-
Power up with these 5 high-quality travel adapters
The Week Recommends Stay plugged in while on the go. Plus: why you do not need a voltage converter.
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published
-
Saint Paul de Vence: a paradise for art lovers
The Week Recommends The hilltop gem in the French Riviera where 20th century modernism flourished
By Alexandra Zagalsky Published
-
Stay sharp with the country's best knife shops
The Week Recommends A dull knife is a kitchen's worst nightmare
By Scott Hocker, The Week US Published
-
Langdale Chase Hotel: a cosy nook in the Lake District
The Week Recommends This Victorian villa has breathtaking views and expansive gardens
By Natasha Langan Published
-
Vanessa Bell: A World of Form and Colour – an 'expansive' exhibition
The Week Recommends The 'sweeping' show features over 140 works from paintings to ceramics
By The Week UK Published