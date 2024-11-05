Outer Hebrides: a top travel destination

National Geographic's latest list of the 25 best places in the world to visit in 2025 ranges from medieval Italian monasteries to the "alpine paradise" of India's Suru Valley. Tucked in the middle of the list of must-sees is the UK's own Outer Hebrides.

The beautiful backdrop for the BBC's upcoming Gaelic-language drama "An t-Eilean" ("The Island") is a serene destination for your next trip. The archipelago's "dramatic landscapes and Celtic heritage" are best explored while cycling or walking the Hebridean Way, which spans 200 miles across 10 islands and includes "silvery beaches, whisky distilleries, wildflower-bedecked machair grasslands", said NatGeo.

