A 'golden age' of luxury train travel

"You wait years for the arrival of a super new luxury train and then along come two. Or three. Oh very well, let's make that four," said Adrian Bridge in The Telegraph. In the next two years, a "dazzling array" of swanky trains is set to launch, ushering in a new "golden age" of rail travel.

In July 2025, Belmond's new sleeper train, the Britannic Explorer, will be offering a series of itineraries departing from London to locations across the UK including the Lake District, Cornwall, and Wales. Also launching next year is La Dolce Vita Orient Express, which has announced multi-day routes in Venice and the Italian Riviera, Rome and Sicily, and through the Tuscan countryside. And in autumn 2026, the Norient Express is set to "open up the dramatic landscapes of Norway's lakes, mountains and, for those pining for them, the fjords".

