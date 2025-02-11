'Baby Boom' – the jet that could bring back supersonic travel

The prototype's successful test flight could make it the successor to the ground-breaking Concorde

Boom Supersonic
Boom Supersonic's XB-1 prototype is the first civilian aircraft to break the sound barrier since Concorde, which was retired in 2003. It reached 844mph
(Image credit: Boom Supersonic)
By
published

A small prototype jet has broken the sound barrier, making it a possible successor to Concorde more than two decades after the iconic aircraft disappeared from our skies.

The test flight might have come "years later than expected and lasted just 12 minutes", said The European, but it could herald the return of supersonic travel, halving some commercial journey times.

Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

  Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK 

