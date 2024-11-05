Is the future of air travel hypersonic?

The dream of flying at five times the speed of sound still faces huge obstacles, ranging from technical to environmental to economic

A Chinese company has successfully tested a prototype plane which could one day travel at hypersonic speeds, whisking passengers from London to Sydney in just four hours.

South China Morning Post reported that Space Transportation, headquartered in Beijing, has tested a commercial transport jet capable of flying at Mach 4 – or twice the speed of Concorde – with plans for a maiden voyage in 2027.

