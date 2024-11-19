Airplane food is reportedly getting much worse

Cockroaches and E. coli are among the recent problems encountered in the skies

Illustrative collage of a woman spreading mustard on a hotdog. The sausage in the bun has been replaced with a model airplane.
'In-flight meals can sit for hours before being consumed.'
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)
Justin Klawans, The Week US
By
published

"What's the deal with airplane food?" has been the punchline of jokes for years, but recent events indicate that there may be more issues with food in the skies than just the taste. A series of reports throughout 2024 have highlighted a growing problem within the aviation industry: food safety aboard airplanes.

There have been alleged incidents that include rodents, insects and a slew of food poisoning. While federal agencies work to monitor airplane food, experts say that not everything is as it seems.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Justin Klawans, The Week US
Justin Klawans, The Week US

 Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other Hollywood news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸