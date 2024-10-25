McDonald's sued over E. coli linked to burger
The outbreak has sickened at least 49 people in 10 states and left one dead
What happened
McDonald's was sued Thursday by a Colorado customer who became ill with E. coli after eating at the fast food chain, the first such lawsuit stemming from an outbreak that has sickened at least 49 people in 10 states and left one dead. The E. coli was linked to McDonald's Quarter Pounders, and U.S. health officials said this week that slivered onions on the burger were the "likely source of contamination."
Who said what
Eric Stelly, the first plaintiff, experienced "gastrointestinal symptoms such as nausea, stomach cramps, nausea, and dehydration, as well as bloody stools" after eating at his local McDonald's on Oct. 4, according to his lawyer. His claim was the "first of what is expected to be multiple lawsuits over the E. coli outbreak," Fox Business said. Most of the reported illnesses have been in Colorado and Nebraska. A Nebraska woman, Clarissa DeBock, filed a second E. coli lawsuit against McDonald's, represented by the same lawyer.
McDonald's said Thursday that onions from Taylor Farms Colorado had been pulled from restaurants in the Mountain West, where sales of Quarter Pounders have also been halted. The Food and Drug Administration said Taylor Farms was the source of the potentially contaminated onions. Other fast food chains "were pulling fresh onions out of their menu items" on Thursday, including Burger King, Taco Bell, Pizza Hut and KFC, Reuters said. Major food distributors Sysco and U.S. Food also notified customers of the onion recall.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
What next?
Stelly is seeking more than $50,000 in damages. Health officials and McDonald's have "not ruled out possible contamination of the quarter-pound beef patties used for the burger, a popular menu item," The New York Times said. But experts said while beef often used to be the culprit in E. coli outbreaks, safety changes following several high-profile outbreaks have made beef less likely to be the source.
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.
-
Elon Musk is in regular contact with Putin, WSJ says
Speed Read The Tesla founder has been increasingly involved in Donald Trump's presidential campaign
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
'Documents link American's Harris deepfakes to Russia'
Today's Newspapers A roundup of the headlines from the US front pages
By The Week Staff Published
-
VIVAMAYR Maria Wörth: a luxury lakeside health resort in Austria
The Week Recommends Reboot your digestive system at this tranquil wellness retreat
By Yasemen Kaner-White Published
-
Why scurvy is on the rise
The Explainer Cost of living and poor dietary choices fuelling a potential resurgence of condition associated with the Age of Sail
By Richard Windsor, The Week UK Published
-
Flame retardants found in black plastics could have health consequences
Under the Radar Time to replace your kitchen tools
By Devika Rao, The Week US Published
-
What went wrong at CVS?
Today's Big Question Pharmacy chains are in crisis
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
The 'game-changing' treatment for schizophrenia
The Explainer US poised to approve KarXT as new antipsychotic treatment for disorder, which could offer reduced side-effects
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-