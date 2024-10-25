McDonald's sued over E. coli linked to burger

The outbreak has sickened at least 49 people in 10 states and left one dead

McDonald&#039;s Quarter Pounder with onions
A McDonald's Quarter Pounder with onions
(Image credit: David Paul Morris / Bloomberg via Getty Images)
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
By
published

What happened

McDonald's was sued Thursday by a Colorado customer who became ill with E. coli after eating at the fast food chain, the first such lawsuit stemming from an outbreak that has sickened at least 49 people in 10 states and left one dead. The E. coli was linked to McDonald's Quarter Pounders, and U.S. health officials said this week that slivered onions on the burger were the "likely source of contamination."

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

