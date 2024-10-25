McDonald's sued over E. coli linked to burger

What happened

McDonald's was sued Thursday by a Colorado customer who became ill with E. coli after eating at the fast food chain, the first such lawsuit stemming from an outbreak that has sickened at least 49 people in 10 states and left one dead. The E. coli was linked to McDonald's Quarter Pounders, and U.S. health officials said this week that slivered onions on the burger were the "likely source of contamination."

Who said what

Eric Stelly, the first plaintiff, experienced "gastrointestinal symptoms such as nausea, stomach cramps, nausea, and dehydration, as well as bloody stools" after eating at his local McDonald's on Oct. 4, according to his lawyer. His claim was the "first of what is expected to be multiple lawsuits over the E. coli outbreak," Fox Business said. Most of the reported illnesses have been in Colorado and Nebraska. A Nebraska woman, Clarissa DeBock, filed a second E. coli lawsuit against McDonald's, represented by the same lawyer.

McDonald's said Thursday that onions from Taylor Farms Colorado had been pulled from restaurants in the Mountain West, where sales of Quarter Pounders have also been halted. The Food and Drug Administration said Taylor Farms was the source of the potentially contaminated onions. Other fast food chains "were pulling fresh onions out of their menu items" on Thursday, including Burger King, Taco Bell, Pizza Hut and KFC, Reuters said. Major food distributors Sysco and U.S. Food also notified customers of the onion recall.

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

What next?

Stelly is seeking more than $50,000 in damages. Health officials and McDonald's have "not ruled out possible contamination of the quarter-pound beef patties used for the burger, a popular menu item," The New York Times said. But experts said while beef often used to be the culprit in E. coli outbreaks, safety changes following several high-profile outbreaks have made beef less likely to be the source.