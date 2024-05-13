The worst fast food restaurants in America

American Customer Satisfaction Index's most recent ranking of our nation's fast food restaurants

Close-up of a McDonald's hamburger
The 2023 ACSI survey polled 16,250 random customers across the U.S. to find out which fast food restaurants were king
(Image credit: Artur Reznik / Getty Images)
By
published

Whether they like pizza, hamburgers, chicken or sandwiches, Americans want more than just cheap meals when they eat out at fast food restaurants. The quality and freshness of the food, as well as the quality of the service, have become top priorities when choosing a spot to grab a quick bite, as shown by the American Customer Satisfaction Index's most recent ranking of our nation's fast food restaurants.

The ACSI survey, published in June 2023, polled 16,250 random customers across the U.S. to find out which fast food restaurants were the king of the industry, and which sat firmly at the bottom. The survey tracked satisfaction with fast food restaurants from April 2022 to March 2023 and asked respondents to rank chains based on a variety of factors. This includes the accuracy of their food order, the quality and reliability of the chain's mobile app, the quality of the food and food options, the cleanliness of the restaurant's dining room and more. The restaurants were then given an overall satisfaction rating between 1 and 100. 

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Culture Food Fast Food Restaurants Mcdonalds
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
The Week Staff
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸