Why are America's restaurant chains going bankrupt?

Red Lobster was the first. TGI Fridays might be next.

Illustration of a fork with the tines breaking off
Restaurants up and down the spectrum have "struggled to adapt to changing consumer behavior"
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Getty Images)
Joel Mathis, The Week US
By
published

In much of America, a night out with the family has often meant a meal at TGI Fridays or Red Lobster. But those once-popular restaurant chains — and a few others — now find themselves struggling.

Big chains this year will "declare the most bankruptcies in decades," said The Wall Street Journal. Among the list of battered restaurants: Red Lobster, Buca di Beppo, Hawkers Asian Street Food, Tijuana Flats and Roti. (TGI Fridays is also reportedly approaching bankruptcy, while Denny’s is planning to close 150 restaurants.) Same-store restaurant sales are down by 3.3% from last year. There isn't any single reason. "You have the Covid hangover, labor costs," said one executive. Some families have "pulled back on dining out," said the Journal. But business decisions have also played a role. "High interest rates have hurt companies that gave priority to growth over profit."

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Joel Mathis, The Week US
Joel Mathis, The Week US

Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 

Latest
You might also like