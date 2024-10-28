Not lovin' it: why everything is going wrong for McDonald's

E.coli outbreak tops off challenging period for the once untouchable chain

A McDonalds sign at night
McDonald's faces a feast of challenges including a decline in sales and embroilment in divisive political rows
(Image credit: Jakub Porzycki / NurPhoto / Getty Images)
By
published

McDonald's has resumed sales of its famed Quarter Pounder burgers in all of its US restaurants after an E. coli outbreak left at least one person dead and dozens of others ill.

McDonald's originally said the beef patties could be the source of the outbreak, but the US Department of Agriculture now believes that contaminated onions were to blame. McDonald's and other chains are "yanking" raw onions from their menus, said The New York Times.

Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

  Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books. 

