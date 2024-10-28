Not lovin' it: why everything is going wrong for McDonald's
E.coli outbreak tops off challenging period for the once untouchable chain
McDonald's has resumed sales of its famed Quarter Pounder burgers in all of its US restaurants after an E. coli outbreak left at least one person dead and dozens of others ill.
McDonald's originally said the beef patties could be the source of the outbreak, but the US Department of Agriculture now believes that contaminated onions were to blame. McDonald's and other chains are "yanking" raw onions from their menus, said The New York Times.
Past outbreaks of E.coli have "hampered sales" at big fast food restaurants, said The Guardian, as they cause customers to "shun the affected chains". A fall in sales is never good news for a company, but it's one that McDonald's in particular can ill afford, at a time when the brand faces a feast of challenges including a decline in sales and embroilment in divisive political rows.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Eating in
In July, McDonald's announced that its sales had fallen by 1% worldwide across every company segment from April to June, leading to net income falling by 12% to $2 billion. It was the first decline since 2020, when the Covid pandemic forced the company to close its doors.
Reporting on the sales slump, CBS News said "inflation-weary" consumers were pulling back on "eating out". Consumers have moved a "larger share of meal occasions toward grocery stores", Morningstar equity analyst Sean Dunlop told the broadcaster, meaning that McDonald's was seeing "sluggish traffic".
Fast food chains "have had to focus on offering more attractive value meals", as lower-income customers "feel the pinch" from surging prices in recent years, said the BBC.
A side of politics
Politics has also played a part in the company's woes. Pro-Palestinian activists called for a worldwide boycott after Israeli McDonald's franchises offered "thousands of free meals to soldiers in Israel's military" in Gaza in the days following the 7 October attacks, said Fortune.
McDonald's is one of many Western brands to be affected by anti-Israel boycotts in the Middle East. Sales have also fallen steeply in France. McDonald's CEO Chris Kempczinski said that France is "one of the markets that has a higher Muslim population", and suggested that the impact on sales there "has been more than maybe in other markets because of that population".
The chain was also embroiled in US politics when Donald Trump served French fries from a branch in Philadelphia, "cosplaying as a minimum-wage worker", said The Guardian. The branch was "reportedly closed for normal business hours" and the customers he served for 30 minutes were "all pre-screened". The visit came after Kamala Harris' claim that she worked at McDonald’s became "one of the most unexpected talking points of the election campaign", said The Telegraph. Harris has used it to "burnish her middle-class credentials" but Republicans are "accusing her of lying".
Failing to inspire
Broader cultural shifts are also leaving McDonald's struggling to stay relevant, said Kate Ng in The Independent. For one thing, "health consciousness has ramped up" among consumers – and that's tricky for a brand which for decades has been a byword for junk food. More of us are looking for "healthy" fast food, a "space that has been filled by brands like Leon and Pure".
And "even if you did want something quick and dirty", there are "so many more competitors in the fast food game now". For Gen Z and Gen Alpha, "where they are seen eating" is increasingly important for social media, and a "hastily thrown together" Big Mac "just doesn't look aspirational enough" for Instagram, compared to a "fried chicken burger stacked to the high heavens".
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books.
-
'Potential for inflation'
Today's Newspapers A roundup of the headlines from the US front pages
By The Week Staff Published
-
The jacket potato renaissance
The Week Recommends The humble spud is enjoying renewed attention, spurred by the cost-of-living crisis and office etiquette
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
-
Crossword: October 28, 2024
The Week's daily crossword
By The Week Staff Published
-
The World Bank and the IMF: still fit for purpose?
In the Spotlight Washington meeting has renewed focus on whether 80-year-old Bretton Woods 'twin' institutions are able to tackle the challenges of the future
By The Week UK Published
-
The government's growing concern over a potential US Steel takeover
In the Spotlight Japan's largest steelmaker, Nippon Steel, is attempting to buy the company
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
The big deal: Why are fast-food chains suddenly offering discounts?
Today's Big Question After inflation and price hikes, a need to bring customers back
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
What’s happening at McDonald’s?
Under the Radar Fast-food chain closed US offices and told staff to work from home while it announces job cuts
By Harriet Marsden Published
-