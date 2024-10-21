Trump does McDonald's, lauds golfer's genitals

The former president worked the fryer at a restaurant in suburban Philadelphia

Donald Trump makes fries at McDonald&#039;s
Donald Trump serves fries at a McDonald's in Feasterville, Pennsylvania
(Image credit: Doug Mills-Pool / Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published

What happened

Donald Trump spent the weekend in Pennsylvania, putting on an apron for a campaign stop at a McDonald's in suburban Philadelphia Sunday and kicking off a speech in Latrobe on Saturday with "an off-color remark about a famous golfer's penis size and a coarse insult about Vice President Kamala Harris," The New York Times said. Harris spent much of Sunday, her 60th birthday, with Stevie Wonder at Black churches in Georgia to help get "souls to the polls" in the critical swing state.

Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

