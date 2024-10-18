Trump gets profane at Catholic charity dinner

The Republican nominee mocked Kamala Harris, her husband, her running mate, President Joe Biden and other Democrats

Donald Trump at Al Smith dinner
"The only person off limits for Trump was himself"
(Image credit: Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published

What happened

Donald Trump drew both applause and jeers for his pointed jokes at Thursday's Al Smith dinner, an annual white-tie charity event hosted by New York's Catholic archdiocese where the two main presidential candidates traditionally trade light ribbing shortly before an election. Vice President Kamala Harris gave her speech in a prerecorded video while she campaigned in Wisconsin.

