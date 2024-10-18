Trump gets profane at Catholic charity dinner
The Republican nominee mocked Kamala Harris, her husband, her running mate, President Joe Biden and other Democrats
What happened
Donald Trump drew both applause and jeers for his pointed jokes at Thursday's Al Smith dinner, an annual white-tie charity event hosted by New York's Catholic archdiocese where the two main presidential candidates traditionally trade light ribbing shortly before an election. Vice President Kamala Harris gave her speech in a prerecorded video while she campaigned in Wisconsin.
Who said what
Trump "rushed through prepared remarks, stumbling at times as he read through pointed political jokes, bitter grievances and crude and at times profane personal attacks," The New York Times said. He "seemed most energized when he ditched his script, caught between being an insult comic or just being insulting."
Trump's tone "echoed his appearance in 2016," The Associated Press said, when his "particularly nasty" jabs at Hillary Clinton earned him angry boos. Trump mocked Harris, her husband, her running mate, President Joe Biden and other Democrats. He tried for a Biden-Harris twofer by saying the current White House occupant "can barely talk, barely put together two coherent sentences, who seems to have the mental faculties of a child" and "no intelligence whatsoever. But enough about Kamala Harris." In fact, The Washington Post said, "the only person off limits for Trump was himself."
Harris' absence "robbed the event of some of its electricity," the Times said. Her video, featuring "sly" digs at Trump and a cameo by comedian Molly Shannon in her Catholic schoolgirl character Mary Katherine Gallagher, at times "fell flat" in the Manhattan ballroom.
What next?
Trump told Catholics that when they vote, "you better remember that I'm here and she's not." Harris' campaign told organizers she would appear at a future Al Smith dinner as president if she wins in November.
