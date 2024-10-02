Surviving October 7th: We Will Dance Again – 'blistering' documentary 'unfolds like a disaster movie'

Yariv Mozer's 'visceral' film features mobile phone footage captured by survivors of Hamas attack at the Nova music festival

Nova Music Festival, still from Surviving October 7th.
The film shines a light on the experience of the 'utterly defenceless' Israeli citizens at the Nova music festival that day
(Image credit: BBC / Sipur / Bitachon365 / MGM)
By
published

"I can't, in any ordinary sense, recommend Yariv Mozer's 90-minute Storyville documentary, 'Surviving October 7th: We Will Dance Again'", said Rachel Cooke in The New Statesman. "It will destroy you; sleep was impossible for me afterwards."

But the film – part of a collection marking the anniversary of 7 October – is "astonishing". Featuring mobile phone videos from terrified festival-goers, interviews with survivors and Hamas bodycam footage, the harrowing documentary illuminates the "true horror" of the attack.

