Amazon's James Bond deal could mean a new future for 007

The franchise had previously been owned by the Broccoli family for its entirety

Daniel Craig at the premiere of the most recent James Bond film, &quot;No Time to Die,&quot; in 2021.
Daniel Craig at the premiere of the most recent James Bond film, 'No Time to Die,' in 2021
Justin Klawans, The Week US
This is one transaction that is shaken, not stirred. It was announced on Feb. 20 that a deal had been reached to give control of the "James Bond" film series to Amazon-MGM, likely opening the doors to a whole new future for Hollywood's most legendary spy. The agreement relinquishes control of the Bond IP from the longtime stewards of the franchise.

With the most recent Bond actor, Daniel Craig, being killed off in 2021's "No Time to Die," the search has been on for a new actor to take up the role of 007. But giving control of Bond to one of the biggest companies in the world could have ripple effects throughout the film industry.

