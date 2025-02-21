Amazon's James Bond deal could mean a new future for 007

This is one transaction that is shaken, not stirred. It was announced on Feb. 20 that a deal had been reached to give control of the "James Bond" film series to Amazon-MGM, likely opening the doors to a whole new future for Hollywood's most legendary spy. The agreement relinquishes control of the Bond IP from the longtime stewards of the franchise.

With the most recent Bond actor, Daniel Craig, being killed off in 2021's "No Time to Die," the search has been on for a new actor to take up the role of 007. But giving control of Bond to one of the biggest companies in the world could have ripple effects throughout the film industry.

What is the deal?

The deal was made between Amazon MGM and the Broccoli family, whose patriarch Albert Broccoli started the Bond film franchise 60 years ago. The two parties "formed a new joint venture to house the James Bond intellectual property rights," under which "Amazon MGM Studios will gain creative control of the James Bond franchise," Amazon MGM said in a press release.

This marks the end of a longstanding wrestling match between the parties. Bond was originally owned by MGM, which "was acquired by Amazon in 2022," said NPR. At that time, Albert Broccoli's daughter Barbara Broccoli and her stepson Michael Wilson "said they would retain creative control of the films through their own production company, Eon." But with this deal, they are "stepping down from their creative roles and allowing the new home of the Bond franchise to take the lead."

What does this deal mean for 'Bond'?

This marks the biggest change in the history of the Bond franchise. Broccoli and her stepson "had extraordinary control over the Bond franchise, personally steering the films" in certain directions, said IndieWire. More than anything, they "were the arbiters of 'what is a James Bond film,' navigating Bond's post-Cold War reinvention with Pierce Brosnan in the '90s and selecting Daniel Craig as his replacement in 2005."

But now Amazon and its owner, Jeff Bezos, are at the helm, and "fan reaction — including this one — is mixed," said IndieWire. There is the "possibility of more Bond projects than ever. But at what cost?" It is "hard not to think that Bond has sold out," given that for the Broccolis, each "Bond film was a bespoke product of a family business." Of course, this may have also "limited the potential for new takes on Bond," the outlet added.

Such limits on Bond may no longer exist; the deal is part of the "transition from movies to content, from curated popcorn to popcorn sold by the yard," said Variety. The "seismic nature of the 'Bond' news today marks that transition as a cultural done deal." There is now potential, too, for the franchise to be spun off into a larger saga — with films that are released much more often.

Amazon and Bezos apparently wanted the "Bond" IP so badly that they paid a lofty sum; Amazon purchased MGM for $8.5 billion in 2022, but it "took another $1 billion to ensure that they could fully steer and exploit" the Bond franchise, said Deadline. Amazon probably has a "desire to expand the James Bond franchise into its own universe akin to Marvel or Star Wars," creating a new era of spy films.