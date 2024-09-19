James Bond: what's next for 007?

It has been three years since Daniel Craig's explosive departure in No Time to Die

Aaron Taylor-Johnson at The Venice International Film Festival
Aaron Taylor-Johnson is the bookmakers' favourite to be the next Bond
(Image credit: Getty Images/ Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Staff)
By
published

Three years on from Daniel Craig's final outing as James Bond, we still don't have "an heir apparent sized up for the tuxedo", said Den of Geek's David Crow.

Eon Productions is reportedly holding meetings with potential directors for the next film, but there is still no actor to play the character who was "shockingly killed off" in the last instalment in 2021. At the time, "think pieces pondered whether he really needed to come back", but now "headlines have transitioned dangerously close to 'why haven't they cast the next Bond yet?!'"

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
James Bond Daniel Craig In Depth
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
The Week UK
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸