Judge revives plea deal for 9/11 suspects

A military judge has ruled to restore the plea deals struck by 9/11 mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed and two co-conspirators

Military court at Guantanamo Bay
This could mean life sentences for Mohammed, Walid bin Attash and Mustafa al-Hawsawi, who have been awaiting trial at Guantánamo Bay for 12 years
Peter Weber, The Week US
What happened

A military judge Wednesday ruled that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin had exceeded his authority and acted too late when he canceled plea deals for three accused 9/11 conspirators, including alleged mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed. The restoration of the plea deals, negotiated over two years and signed off by retired Gen. Susan Escallier, could mean life sentences for Mohammed, Walid bin Attash and Mustafa al-Hawsawi, who have been awaiting trial at Guantánamo Bay since 2012.

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

