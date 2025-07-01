How global conflicts are reshaping flight paths

Airlines are having to take longer and more convoluted routes to avoid war zones

The conflict between Israel and Iran left thousands of passengers stranded
Global conflicts are changing air travel. Since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, commercial flights have been forced to divert around Ukraine, while most Western airlines have been banned from using Russian airspace.

Meanwhile, the onset of missile strikes between Israel and Iran caused dozens of flights to busy airports like Doha in the Middle East to be diverted or cancelled. Live aviation tracking maps also show "gaping holes" over Israel, Iraq and Iran, said CNN.

