Why Iranian cities are banning dog walking

The country's four-legged friends are a 'contentious topic' in the Islamic Republic

Photo collage of a dog on a lead with a deconstructed flag of Iran in the background
During the Covid pandemic, dogs and other pets emerged as unlikely heroes in Iran’s uphill battle against the outbreak
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)
By
published

Local authorities in Iran have widened a ban on walking dogs, citing public health, social order and safety concerns.

At least 18 cities have followed a police directive that bans dog walking in Tehran, the latest chapter in the nation's nuanced history with the animals.

Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

  Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books. 

