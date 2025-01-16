Collared by Chris Pearson: a 'fascinating' history of dogs

'Useful' and informative book examines our changing relationship with canines

A row of dogs
The transformation in the role of dogs led to a change in how they were valued
The "shared history" between humans and dogs "goes back 30,000 years", said Gerard De Groot in The Times. And for the vast majority of that time, the "interaction was mainly utilitarian". Dogs performed various tasks – guarding, hunting, herding – in return for being provided with "food, warmth and shelter". All this changed "in the period after industrialisation", when most of the jobs performed by dogs were either "usurped by machines", or came to be redundant, as people migrated to cities. This transformed our relationship with canines: dogs, for the first time, were fully domesticated, becoming the pets we know them as today.

In his new book, Chris Pearson tells the story of how this happened: of how dogs became "collared". While he's alive to the "joy of dogs" – he's the besotted owner of a Bedlington whippet cross named Cassie – he doesn't ignore darker topics, including rabies, maulings and "children blinded by toxocariasis". Pearson is a professor of environmental history; this is his first popular book. "He has adapted well": "Collared" is "fascinating", and "easy to read".



