How to travel with your dog

Dogs make everything better, including vacation. To ensure a smooth and safe experience for all, give yourself time to plan, prep and pack a bag filled with everything your pup needs to be comfortable on the road, in the air and at your final destination.

The planning stages

Some dogs are homebodies, others want to be poolside on vacation (Image credit: Tim Kitchen / Getty Images)

First, think long and hard about whether your dog will enjoy coming along for the ride. "Many times, loving pet parents have the best intentions, but traveling can be stressful for some animals," veterinarian Lilian Wong said to National Geographic. "Animals might not understand all the sights and sounds of an airplane or a new city."

If you decide your dog is up for it, check with your vet to make sure they are healthy enough to travel, especially if your pooch is older or has medical issues, and double-check they are up to date on vaccinations. Research where the closest emergency vet hospital is to your hotel, campsite or vacation rental, have the number and address saved to your phone and bring up-to-date medical records. If you plan on camping or spending a lot of time outdoors, get your pup prepped with flea, tick and heartworm preventative treatments.

When booking a pet-friendly place to stay, you may have to pay a fee, with most properties allowing a maximum of two dogs in each room. Amenities range from dog beds and water bowls to use during your visit to photo shoots and dog-walking on demand. Accommodations like Flying Flags Avila Beach in California roll out the red carpet for four-legged guests, offering treats, blankets and towels in the rooms, pet relief stations across the property and easy access to an off-leash dog beach right across the street.

Pack it up

Packing your dog's suitcase is just as important as getting yours ready (Image credit: Liudmila Chernetska / Getty Images)

When packing for your pup, bring enough food and medications to last the entire trip, plus a day or two in case of delays, along with water and collapsable bowls. Check that their collar ID is clear and easy to read and your microchip information is up to date.

Even dogs who love to be out and about will appreciate the comforts of home. Pack some of their favorite toys and trusty blanket, plus plenty of treats. Dog waste bags and a first aid kit will also come in handy at any destination, and should include gauze pads, nail clippers, tweezers, cotton balls, antibiotic ointment, alcohol wipes and an Elizabethan cone, the American Kennel Club said.

On the road

A comfortable and appropriately-sized carrier is a road trip must (Image credit: Alvaro Medina Jurado / Getty Images)

One way to get your dog used to traveling via car is by taking short excursions before the big trip. The best place for your puppy passenger is in the backseat with a restraint, AAA said, to "avoid distractions as well as to protect the animal and other passengers in the event of a collision." Choose a harness, seat belt attachment, crate and/or booster that is the right size for them, and check their safety ratings on the Center for Pet Safety's website.

While you should never leave your dog unattended in a vehicle, this rule becomes even more important during hot weather, when temperatures inside cars soar. Warning signs of overheating and dehydration include excessive panting, drooling, vomiting and lethargy.

In the air

Try not to fight with your pup over the window seat (Image credit: Ryan Jello / Getty Images)

Every airline has its own pet policy, and traveling in the sky can be "complicated" for non-service animals, said National Geographic. One might have a rule about certain dog breeds in the cabin while another could keep a dog from traveling due to its age. Countries also have different regulations, and quarantine time may need to be added to your itinerary. For the most part, dogs that do not fit in a carrier under the airplane seat will have to fly cargo, which most pet owners want to avoid.

To make it easier on you and your dog (but not necessarily your wallet), consider flying semi-private or private. Dogs are not confined to one area of the plane, and can instead walk around. BARK Air and K9 Jets are options, and canine passengers are treated like royalty. These tickets are pricey, however, and the routes are limited and might not work with your plans.