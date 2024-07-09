The travel essentials your pet needs to sail through any adventure

When you make a purchase using links on our site, The Week may earn a commission. All reviews are written independently by our editorial team.

You can throw shoes, pants and tiny toiletries into your suitcase and call it a day, but when packing for pets, a bit more planning is needed. From food to leashes to medications, there is a lot you need to bring, and those are just the basics. These 10 helpful products will enhance their vacation (and yours), ensuring your furry friend stays safe and comfortable during any trip.

Chill Paws CBD oil for dogs and cats

Chill Paws Full Spectrum CBD oil is extracted from industrial hemp (Image credit: Chill Paws)

To lessen anxiety on the road or in the air, a few drops of Chill Paws Full Spectrum CBD oil are a boon. Made in the U.S. from CBD extracted from industrial hemp, this oil can help pets chill out but does not produce a "high." Each batch is third-party tested for safety, with the results posted on the Chill Paws website. Before giving your pet their first dose, check in with your vet.

$53, 500 MG Full Spectrum CBD Oil for Dogs, Chill Paws

$33, 250 MG Full Spectrum CBD Oil for Cats, Chill Paws

Lazy Dog Loungers water raft

Imagine all the fun your dog will have floating on the water (Image credit: Lazy Dog Loungers)

Heading to a river or house with a pool? Bring the puncture-resistant Lazy Dog Lounger water raft, so your furry friend can also take part in the liquid action. Constructed with a high-buoyancy foam core, the semi-submersible raft is stable enough for dogs to hop on and off on their own. Rafts come in four different colors and two sizes, with the large holding up to 110 pounds.

Starting at $125, Lazy Dog Loungers

Mobile Dog Gear Week Away pet travel bag

The tote can hold enough food for about a week (Image credit: Mobile Dog Gear)

Keep their essentials in one place with this convenient tote. The lightweight bag comes with a main storage area, two food containers, two collapsable bowls, a placemat and plenty of pockets. A strap connects to your suitcase handle, and there is room for toys, treats, scoops and any other small items you might need.

$50, Chewy

Pet Gear View 360 pet carrier

Let your cat see the sights too from their Pet Gear View 360 carrier (Image credit: Pet Gear)

Cats are curious creatures, and the Pet Gear View 360 carrier allows them to take in all of their surroundings. It snaps into a booster seat frame in the car and, for added security, has an interior tether that connects to a harness. The carrier also has a comfortable (and washable!) fleece pad at the bottom and a mesh top that opens easily, providing "stress-free transportation," People said.

$72, Amazon

Roverlund Ready-to-Roll cabin carry-on

The suitcase's skateboard wheels make it easy to glide (Image credit: Roverlund)

Getting to the gate is a lot easier with this innovative carry-on bag. Roverlund's new Ready-to-Roll suitcase is horizontal, so you can put your cat or dog carrier on top without worrying about them sliding off. The tough polycarbonate shell protects your belongings, while the slick skateboard wheels glide smoothly over most flooring. Perfect for a short trip, the suitcase can fit about a week's worth of clothes and pet essentials.

$389, Roverlund

Sleepypod Clickit Sport Plus car seat belt harness

This certified harness can be used on walks as well (Image credit: Sleepypod)

Certified by the independent Center for Pet Safety, this adjustable, two-in-one padded vest transitions from a walking harness to a car restraint. It secures to a seat belt but still allows for motion, "so your pet should be able to sit up, lie down and shift position comfortably," Car and Driver said. Choose from a variety of colors, including robin egg blue and strawberry red, in sizes small through extra large.

Starting at $103, Amazon

Trail Dog medical kit

This kit prepares you for (almost) anything (Image credit: Wilderdog)

Filled with gauze dressing, bandages, antibiotic ointment, hydrogen peroxide and saline wound and eye wash, the Trail Dog Medical Kit contains items you might need if your hiking buddy hurts their paw, suffers a sprain, encounters a tick or gets gunk in their eyes. The enclosed manual serves as a guide on how to treat or stabilize your pet, so you can safely fix them up before returning to your hotel or getting them to a vet.

$29, Wilderdog

Whistle Go Explore dog GPS tracker

Keep track of your pet wherever you go with this GPS device (Image credit: Whistle)

Fitting your pup with a GPS tracker makes it easier to enjoy your vacation. If they slip out the front door of your rental or take off during a hike, you have an assist. The Whistle Go Explore attaches to a collar and is "lightweight yet solidly constructed," Consumer Reports said, with a "strong light for spotting your dog at night." It not only tracks your dog's whereabouts but also monitors health and activity levels, noting if something seems out of the ordinary, like if he's scratching a lot. The Whistle Go Explore uses a combination of GPS and cellular service, and a yearly subscription is required.

$150, Chewy

Wilderdog Laredo bandana

Dogs want to look cute on vacay, too (Image credit: Wilderdog)

Help Sparky keep cool while looking stylish. Soak the Laredo bandana in water, then tie it around their neck. The soft fabric dries quickly, but will stay wet long enough to give them a refreshing experience. Laredo is a desert-themed pattern of cacti and rocky landscapes, and Wilderdog has several other prints, like the colorful Southwestern-inspired Big Sky and moon, sun and cloud-covered Hazy Days, if you want to expand your dog's wardrobe.

$18, Wilderdog

Wild One eucalyptus-mint dog grooming wipes

Give them a refresh on the road with these hypoallergenic grooming wipes (Image credit: Wild One)

After a fun day at the beach, in a river or on the trail, expect to head back to your hotel room with a dirty dog. For easy clean up, grab a pack of Wild One's hypoallergenic grooming wipes, made with coconut water and aloe vera. They are gentle on the skin while strong enough to remove dirt. The pleasant eucalyptus-mint scent also masks odors well, making these a lifesaver when their next bath is not until you get home.

$10, Petco