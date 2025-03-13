Dog-friendly days out in the UK

Fun activities for you and your furry friend to enjoy together

A spaniel jumps into a pool at Bristol Dogfest
The agility course at Dogfest – a festival for 'obsessed' dog owners
(Image credit: Alamy / PA Images)
By
published

When it comes to planning your next day out, there's no need to leave your hound at home. From splashing around at a lido to exploring the River Thames by boat, these dog-friendly activities will keep you – and your pooch – entertained.

Boat trip along the River Thames

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK

Irenie Forshaw is a features writer at The Week, covering arts, culture and travel. She began her career in journalism at Leeds University, where she wrote for the student newspaper, The Gryphon, before working at The Guardian and The New Statesman Group. Irenie then became a senior writer at Elite Traveler, where she oversaw The Experts column.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸