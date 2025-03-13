Dog-friendly days out in the UK
Fun activities for you and your furry friend to enjoy together
When it comes to planning your next day out, there's no need to leave your hound at home. From splashing around at a lido to exploring the River Thames by boat, these dog-friendly activities will keep you – and your pooch – entertained.
Boat trip along the River Thames
London's GoBoat has a "charming" collection of self-drive picnic boats that are ideal for a dog-friendly day out, said Secret London. Each boat comfortably seats up to six people, with four-legged companions "more than welcome" on board. Pile in and while away an afternoon sailing through "leafy" Kingston or "tranquil" Little Venice.
Festival for dog lovers
If you're "obsessed" with canines, a day out at Dogfest is a must, said The i Paper. The vibrant festival is packed with activities from hay-bale racing to agility courses and training sessions with expert behaviourists. There's also a "vast" collection of stalls, brimming with "items you never knew you needed for your dog", and a light-hearted dog show, open to everyone. This year, you can find Dogfest at a handful of locations across the UK, including Ragley Hall, Warwickshire, from 10-11 May, and Knebworth House, Hertfordshire, from 7-8 June.
Dip at a dog-friendly lido
Lidos across the UK have enjoyed a "quiet resurgence" in recent years, and now "your dog can get in on the action too", said The Telegraph. For one day every October or November, Jubilee Pool in Penzance lets "dogs dive into its waters" for a splashabout before the pool is cleaned out. A word of warning: it isn't heated, so bring your wetsuit for a "bracing swim" with your pooch.
Doggy tea in Battersea
If you really want to "spoil" your "furry friend", consider booking this "pawsome" afternoon tea at Jack and Beyond on London's Battersea High Street, said Secret London. The four-course menu includes a tasty selection of treats, including a lamb's-liver-and-veggie stew, banana "woofins", "dog ice cream", and lactose-free "puppacinos". "Now, what pooch isn't gonna love that"?
Mind-bending museum
For a "wholesome family fun", consider a day out at Edinburgh's Camera Obscura & World of Illusions, said The i Paper. Set over five floors, the tourist attraction is brimming with illusions and tricks. You will have "great fun" watching how your dog reacts to the "silly mirrors" and you can transform your furry friend into a giant hound in the Ames Room, which uses forced perspective and distortion to trick the eye.
