Well-heeled: Six-figure guard dogs are the new security system for the wealthy

Many of these dogs can cost upwards of $150,000

Photo collage of a hundred dollar bill, with an aggressive German Shepherd leaping out from the middle of it.
One company describes their guard dogs as the 'ultimate lovers and protectors'
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)
Justin Klawans, The Week US
By
published
inunder the radar

The lifestyles of the rich and famous are ever-evolving, and many of these individuals are now purchasing guard dogs as a new way to keep themselves safe. While the concept of a guard dog is not exactly new, these animals are closer to investments in security — many of the top-line pooches sell for upwards of $150,000. 

From Hollywood enclaves that help train these animals to an elite guard dog training facility in Montana, those with the financial means are increasingly looking to these dogs as a modern form of protection and insurance. How are these dogs trained, and what makes their price tag so high? 

Dogs Security Wealth Wealth Inequality
 Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other Hollywood news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.  

