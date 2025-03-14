The Supreme Court revives a family's quest to recover looted Nazi art

The painting in question is currently in a Spanish museum

Photo collage of a group of Nazis with a looted painting
The painting has been on display in a Spanish museum since 1992 and is estimated to be worth tens of millions of dollars
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)
Justin Klawans, The Week US's avatar
By
published

The U.S. Supreme Court decided on March 10 to revive a claim by a family over an heirloom, an impressionist painting that had been stolen from their ancestors by the Nazis during World War II. The artwork currently hangs in a Spanish museum, and the Cassirer family has been trying to reclaim it for several decades.

The 1897 painting, "Rue Saint-Honoré in the Afternoon. Effect of Rain" by Camille Pissarro, is back in the headlines after the Supreme Court overturned a lower-court ruling that said the museum had the right to keep the artwork. The museum has pledged to continue fighting for the painting.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Justin Klawans, The Week US
Justin Klawans, The Week US

Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸