Dog attacks are on the rise

The number of fatal dog attacks has more than doubled in the past decade, according to the CDC

Photo collage of a close-up of a German sheperd's mouth, with large sharp teeth bared. As if tumbling from its jaw, several pieces of a broken doll are scattered to the side.
While they are still rare overall, dog attacks continue to present problems in communities across the country
Recent statistics show that there is a troubling trend involving man's best friend, as dog attacks are consistently rising in the United States. While they are still rare overall, dog attacks continue to present problems in communities across the country.  

While dogs have always been responsible for injuries to humans, the number of reported dog bites started increasing significantly after the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic. And while they may not always be fatal, the number of attacks resulting in deaths are also rising. In a span of two weeks from the end of May to early June, a pet husky in Tennessee killed a six-month-old baby and an 83-year-old man was mauled to death by two dogs in Alabama. And this past February, another mauling in Alabama claimed the life of a 4-year-old boy, just 11 days after a 35-year-old man in Los Angeles died when he was mauled by his pit bulls

Justin Klawans, The Week US

 Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other Hollywood news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.  

Latest
