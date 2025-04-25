And the Oscar goes to … no one in particular: Movies made with AI can now win awards

Generative AI is no longer a barrier to acclaim

Oscar Awards lined up
The Oscars will now allow films using AI to be nominated for top prizes
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has introduced new rules for next year's Oscars, and one of them allows for the use of AI in films. The new guidelines do not exclude movies made with AI from winning top awards and do not limit the extent to which artificial intelligence can be used.

No harm, no foul

