2025 Oscars: voters, record-breakers and precedent-setters

A walk through Academy Awards history, both past and present

Renée Zellweger holds her Oscar statuette while accepting the Actress in a Leading Role award for &#039;Judy&#039; onstage during the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on February 09, 2020
'The last time the show drew more than 40 million viewers was 2014'
Anya Jaremko-Greenwold, The Week US
By
published

Hosting the Oscars is one of the most thankless jobs in show biz. Nevertheless, beloved late-night comedian Conan O'Brien will take the stage at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre on March 2 for the 2025 Academy Awards.

Between the recent wildfires that have devastated Hollywood and the ongoing controversy over nominee "Emilia Pérez," this year's show is shaping up to be an interesting one. Here's a walk through Oscars history, past and present.

Anya Jaremko-Greenwold, The Week US

Anya Jaremko-Greenwold has worked as a story editor at The Week since 2024. She previously worked at FLOOD Magazine, Woman's World, First for Women, DGO Magazine and BOMB Magazine. Anya's culture writing has appeared in The Atlantic, Jezebel, Vice and the Los Angeles Review of Books, among others. 

