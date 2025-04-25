Fonab Castle: a regal stay in the Scottish Highlands

Prepare for the royal treatment in Pitlochry

A front view of the brick facade of Fonab Castle in Scotland
Guests can expect a warm welcome at Fonab Castle
Catherine Garcia
By
published

Fonab Castle fits right into the fairy-tale setting of Pitlochry, Scotland.

This stretch of Perthshire is straight out of a storybook, with rolling hills, glittering lochs, rushing rivers, and deer and rabbits that seem magically to appear – if Snow White showed up alongside them, I wouldn't even bat an eye. Fonab Castle sits in the middle of it all on the banks of Loch Faskally, surrounded by tall trees that could almost look to be standing guard.

Catherine Garcia, The Week US
Catherine Garcia, The Week US

Catherine Garcia has worked as a senior writer at The Week since 2014. Her writing and reporting have appeared in Entertainment Weekly, The New York Times, Wirecutter, NBC News and "The Book of Jezebel," among others. She's a graduate of the University of Redlands and the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism.

