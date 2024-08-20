The UK's most relaxing sleep retreats

A mid-afternoon doze by the pool has always been a staple of a well-spent holiday. Now, though, hotels are cashing in on the nation's collective fatigue, with a slew of sleep retreats cropping up across the UK.

Wellness retreats have already proven a booming niche, but some providers are going one step further with specially tailored health packages catering to the most "in-demand" luxury of all: a good night's sleep.

"There is no doubt that sleep-focused holidays are one of the biggest trends in the travel industry," Jules Perowne, CEO and founder of Perowne International, told Condé Nast Traveller.

Little wonder, said Lucy Perrin in The Times. According to the charity Mental Health UK, almost one in five people across the country aren't getting enough sleep.

Things have become especially bad since Covid-19, sleep researcher Dr Rebecca Robbins told CNN Travel, as so many people struggled with sleep disturbances during the pandemic. Since then, there has been a "seismic shift" in terms of our collective awareness around these issues, and a "prioritisation" of wellbeing.

"Sleep tourism" amenities vary hugely from the simple addition of touches like blackout curtains and lavender pillow mists, to heavy-duty sleep retreats that span multiple days and entail a full programme of activities and consultations designed to completely transform guests' night-time routines.

Here are some of the UK's best sleep retreats to help you master the art of a perfect night's kip.

The Cadogan, London

Created in partnership with Harley Street sleep expert Malminder Gill, the Sleep Concierge service at The Cadogan in London's Chelsea comprises a "sleep-inducing meditation" recorded by Gill, weighted blankets and a calming bedtime tea, said Condé Nast Traveller. Guests can also book a private in-room session with Gill for further guidance on enhancing sleep quality.

belmond.com

Ockenden Manor, West Sussex

Located in the "quaint" village of Cuckfield near Haywards Heath, Ockenden Manor is a "dreamy" setting to escape the stresses of everyday life, said Priyankaa Joshi in Women's Health. Designed by leading sleep psychologist Dr Maja Schaedel, the three-day Good Sleep Retreat determines the "root cause" of sleep issues before helping guests implement "long-lasting changes". Over the "snoozy 72-hour stay", there are a series of interactive workshops, private consultations and breathwork classes. "Spoiler: I'm sleeping like a baby now."

hshotels.co.uk

Champneys, Bedfordshire

NHS-trained sleep and insomnia therapist Dr Michelle Ni Raghallaigh teamed up with Champneys to create the two-night Healthy Sleep Retreat at the spa hotel's Henlow outpost. After a full consultation with Dr Ni Raghallaigh, said Amanda Statham in Women's Health, guests learn CBT techniques to tackle sleep issues and take part in relaxing meditation classes. "Is it worth the money? For me, a thousand times yes."

champneys.com

Careys Manor, Hampshire

The Ultimate SenSleep package at Careys Manor in the New Forest has been carefully designed to reset body and mind. After a "snooze-inducing" massage and dip in the hydrotherapy pool, said Perrin in The Times, guests retreat to their cosy room to find a gift box that's been specially designed to "help you doze" including a wheat eye pillow and collection of luxurious lavender toiletries.

careysmanor.com

Cliveden, Berkshire

"Few excuses should ever be needed to make a trip to Cliveden, the luxe country house where Megan spent her last night as a Markle," said Perrin in The Times, but the OTO CBD Sleep Experience is a pretty good one. Once guests have been "smothered in cannabis oil" (known to boost sleep quality) for a 90-minute massage, they'll be treated to a sound healing session or private yoga class before retiring to one of the swanky rooms for a relaxing overnight stay.

clivedenhouse.co.uk