Is a travel credit card worth it? How to decide and pick the right one.

The holiday season is a popular time of year for travel, between flights back to hometowns to see family and much-needed vacations to ring in the new year. As you get ready to book your plane tickets and hotel stays, you might be wondering: Should I get a travel credit card?

The possibility may seem even more enticing given the level of spending many of us do during the holidays . Often, travel credit cards will offer a desirable bonus upon opening — but only if you spend a certain amount within a specific window of time. "The holidays are a good time [to get a travel card] since your spending is probably going up anyway and you'll hit that threshold and get the bonus points to use for spring break," said Ted Rossman, a senior industry analyst at Bankrate, to The New York Times .

With that logic, you might already be filling out the application. Not so fast — it is worth weighing the pros and cons first to ensure a travel card is really the right fit for you.

What are the pros and cons of travel credit cards?

Travel reward cards can have a number of advantages, but they have drawbacks you will want to consider as well.

Here is a rundown of the major upsides of travel credit cards:

1. Rewards: "Travel credit cards let cardholders earn bonus points or miles on travel purchases like airfare, hotels, car rentals, trains, taxis and rideshares," said Bankrate , which are "appealing and easy to maximize for frequent travelers."

2. Travel-related benefits: A travel card can offer benefits like "access to airport lounges, getting through security without taking off your shoes, and airline and hotel loyalty status," said Experian . It might also have "travel-related insurance benefits."

3. Welcome bonuses: Often, travel credit cards offer a bonus after you sign up if you spend a certain amount within a specified window. This can get you "closer to a free flight or hotel stay," said Bankrate.

Meanwhile, here are notable drawbacks:

1. Annual fees: Travel credit cards often charge annual fees, and they can be steep — "like the Amex Platinum's annual fee of $695," for instance, said Bankrate.

2. Possible restrictions: Depending on the card you get, you may only get the best deal "when you regularly book with the same company," said Experian. It can also take "research and strategy" to maximize rewards, and fluctuations in value "can make your points and miles worth more, but often it makes them worth less," said Bankrate.

3. Higher APRs: "Like most rewards cards, travel cards tend to have high annual percentage rates (APRs)," said Bankrate. Think "a variable APR of up to 30%, compared to the average credit card APR of just above 20%."

Who can benefit from a travel credit card?

"If you're a globe-crossing jet-setter, chances are you'll be able to get substantial value out of pretty much any travel card out there," said The Points Guy . Additionally, if you are a "big spender," you might also benefit," as "you'll be able to easily cash in on most cards' welcome offers." Additionally, "if you regularly rack up points on a card, you'll earn benefits like airline and hotel elite status, plus free hotel nights."

Keep in mind that you "may need a good to excellent credit score to qualify for the most popular premium travel cards," said Experian. It is also important that "you pay off your statement balance in full each month," said Bankrate, since APRs on travel cards are higher.

What factors should you consider when choosing a travel credit card?

As you compare travel credit card options, here are some things to keep in mind: