Is a travel credit card worth it? How to decide and pick the right one.
Upsides include travel-related benefits and welcome bonuses
The holiday season is a popular time of year for travel, between flights back to hometowns to see family and much-needed vacations to ring in the new year. As you get ready to book your plane tickets and hotel stays, you might be wondering: Should I get a travel credit card?
The possibility may seem even more enticing given the level of spending many of us do during the holidays. Often, travel credit cards will offer a desirable bonus upon opening — but only if you spend a certain amount within a specific window of time. "The holidays are a good time [to get a travel card] since your spending is probably going up anyway and you'll hit that threshold and get the bonus points to use for spring break," said Ted Rossman, a senior industry analyst at Bankrate, to The New York Times.
With that logic, you might already be filling out the application. Not so fast — it is worth weighing the pros and cons first to ensure a travel card is really the right fit for you.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
What are the pros and cons of travel credit cards?
Travel reward cards can have a number of advantages, but they have drawbacks you will want to consider as well.
Here is a rundown of the major upsides of travel credit cards:
1. Rewards: "Travel credit cards let cardholders earn bonus points or miles on travel purchases like airfare, hotels, car rentals, trains, taxis and rideshares," said Bankrate, which are "appealing and easy to maximize for frequent travelers."
2. Travel-related benefits: A travel card can offer benefits like "access to airport lounges, getting through security without taking off your shoes, and airline and hotel loyalty status," said Experian. It might also have "travel-related insurance benefits."
3. Welcome bonuses: Often, travel credit cards offer a bonus after you sign up if you spend a certain amount within a specified window. This can get you "closer to a free flight or hotel stay," said Bankrate.
Meanwhile, here are notable drawbacks:
1. Annual fees: Travel credit cards often charge annual fees, and they can be steep — "like the Amex Platinum's annual fee of $695," for instance, said Bankrate.
2. Possible restrictions: Depending on the card you get, you may only get the best deal "when you regularly book with the same company," said Experian. It can also take "research and strategy" to maximize rewards, and fluctuations in value "can make your points and miles worth more, but often it makes them worth less," said Bankrate.
3. Higher APRs: "Like most rewards cards, travel cards tend to have high annual percentage rates (APRs)," said Bankrate. Think "a variable APR of up to 30%, compared to the average credit card APR of just above 20%."
Who can benefit from a travel credit card?
"If you're a globe-crossing jet-setter, chances are you'll be able to get substantial value out of pretty much any travel card out there," said The Points Guy. Additionally, if you are a "big spender," you might also benefit," as "you'll be able to easily cash in on most cards' welcome offers." Additionally, "if you regularly rack up points on a card, you'll earn benefits like airline and hotel elite status, plus free hotel nights."
Keep in mind that you "may need a good to excellent credit score to qualify for the most popular premium travel cards," said Experian. It is also important that "you pay off your statement balance in full each month," said Bankrate, since APRs on travel cards are higher.
What factors should you consider when choosing a travel credit card?
As you compare travel credit card options, here are some things to keep in mind:
- Whether the rewards offered align with your spending habits
- What the welcome bonus is and whether you can meet the criteria to get it
- What other travel perks and benefits the card offers
- Whether you usually book with the same airline or hotel brand
- How much the annual fee is and whether the rewards value can offset it
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Becca Stanek has worked as an editor and writer in the personal finance space since 2017. She previously served as a deputy editor and later a managing editor overseeing investing and savings content at LendingTree and as an editor at the financial startup SmartAsset, where she focused on retirement- and financial-adviser-related content. Before that, Becca was a staff writer at The Week, primarily contributing to Speed Reads.
-
How IRAs work and what advantages they offer
The Explainer An IRA is a retirement savings account with tax benefits
By Becca Stanek, The Week US Published
-
Crossword: November 28, 2024
The Week's daily crossword
By The Week Staff Published
-
Sudoku hard: November 28, 2024
The Week's daily hard sudoku puzzle
By The Week Staff Published
-
How IRAs work and what advantages they offer
The Explainer An IRA is a retirement savings account with tax benefits
By Becca Stanek, The Week US Published
-
4 ways to give back this holiday season
The Explainer If your budget is feeling squeezed, remember that money is not the only way you can be generous around the holidays
By Becca Stanek, The Week US Published
-
When will mortgage rates finally start coming down?
The Explainer Much to potential homebuyers' chagrin, mortgage rates are still elevated
By Becca Stanek, The Week US Published
-
Changes are coming for 401(k)s and IRAs in 2025. Here's what to know.
The Explainer News about part-time workers, auto-enrollment and penalties for inherited IRAs
By Becca Stanek, The Week US Published
-
Can 'slow shopping' help you spend less this holiday season?
The explainer You may feel pressured to act fast in order to get the best deals — but this can lead to superfluous spending
By Becca Stanek, The Week US Published
-
4 tips to save as health care costs rise
The Explainer Co-pays, prescription medications and unexpected medical bills can really add up
By Becca Stanek, The Week US Published
-
3 tips to lower your household bills
The Explainer Prices on everything from eggs to auto insurance to rent have increased — but there are ways to make your bills more manageable
By Becca Stanek, The Week US Published
-
What are the risks of online sports betting?
The Explainer It's all fun and games until there are real financial stakes involved
By Becca Stanek, The Week US Published