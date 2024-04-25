American Airlines pilots are warning of a 'significant spike' in safety issues

The pilot's union listed 'problematic trends' they say are affecting the airline's fleet

An American Airlines plane and an American Eagle plane pass each other
Many of the concerns raised by the pilot's union involved incidents on the ground
(Image credit: Stefani Reynolds / AFP via Getty Images)
Justin Klawans, The Week US
By Justin Klawans, The Week US
published

A new report from a major aviation industry group is shedding light on just how many problems have been identified in the skies. The Allied Pilots Association (APA), the union that represents American Airlines pilots, recently published a document revealing that they have been "tracking a significant spike in safety- and maintenance-related problems in our operation."

The report, released April 13, noted that "while United Airlines is currently under public and government scrutiny, it could just as easily be American Airlines." It went on to detail specific instances of safety breakdowns and near-miss events, and urged employees not to "be pressured into doing something that doesn't pass the 'smell test.'"

Justin Klawans, The Week US

 Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other Hollywood news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.  

