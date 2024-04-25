American Airlines pilots are warning of a 'significant spike' in safety issues

A new report from a major aviation industry group is shedding light on just how many problems have been identified in the skies. The Allied Pilots Association (APA), the union that represents American Airlines pilots, recently published a document revealing that they have been "tracking a significant spike in safety- and maintenance-related problems in our operation."

The report, released April 13, noted that "while United Airlines is currently under public and government scrutiny, it could just as easily be American Airlines." It went on to detail specific instances of safety breakdowns and near-miss events, and urged employees not to "be pressured into doing something that doesn't pass the 'smell test.'"

The APA's report comes as the aviation industry, particularly aircraft manufacturer Boeing, is facing heightened scrutiny over a series of safety malfunctions. But while these issues have been well-documented, the APA's report seems to reveal a problem that is far-reaching — and potentially deadly.

What did the APA's report find?

The report cited numerous close calls that could have led to mechanical problems, but also identified issues with employees allegedly being pressured to clear planes. This includes tools being left in wheel wells, an increasing number of collisions between aircraft being tugged or towed, the removal of certain overnight maintenance checks, an absence of certain flight permits, increasing intervals between routine aircraft inspections and an increasing number of items being left in hazardous areas near jet bridges.

The APA, which represents about 15,000 American Airlines pilots, noted that "just because it's legal doesn't make it safe." It urged employees to "be mindful of the hazards while operating on the ramps and taxiways in congested airports staffed with inexperienced controllers and ground personnel."

What was the response to the report?

Days after the initial report, the APA's leadership said in a press release that it had "met with senior management earlier this month to discuss the operational hazards we have identified." The union had "secured management's commitment to involve the union earlier in the safety risk assessment (SRA) process, and we are likewise seeking a commitment that APA will have a seat at the table for the entire quality assurance process." Additionally, the "initial response to our request was encouraging," Dennis Tajer, a union spokesman, said to Bloomberg, adding that the APA "fully intend to do everything we can to assure that American maintains strong margins of safety."

American Airlines itself shot back at the APA's report on its safety procedures. "Safety at any airline is a shared mission and it's especially true at American," the airline said in a statement, per NBC News. American's safety program is "guided by our industry-leading safety management system" and "includes a multitude of collaborative programs — and regular touchpoints — with the FAA and all our unions, including APA, to further bolster our strong safety record and enhance our ever-evolving safety culture."

What does this mean for the wider aviation industry?

While this report involved American, United Airlines is currently the one being looked at with a microscope. There have been "roughly a dozen incidents on United Airlines flights last month alone," said a report from CNN. This prompted United CEO Scott Kirby to issue a press release to customers about safety and led to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) increasing oversight of the airline. A United spokesperson said the FAA would "begin to review some of our work processes, manuals and facilities," and would temporarily pause certifications for the airline.

It is unclear if similar measures will be undertaken by the FAA regarding American. However, the union warning comes as the entire industry faces a reckoning over safety. Not only are United and American now in the crosshairs, but Boeing "still faces high scrutiny as federal prosecutors widen their criminal probe into the January flight" that saw a door plug blow off a 737 Max 9 plane, the Houston Chronicle said.

All of these factors combined could put more pressures on airlines and Boeing, the latter of which received further scrutiny during recent whistleblower testimony to Congress. Similar to the allegations against American, whistleblowers suggest that Boeing "had been overly focused on ramping up production while also cutting costs," Vox said. However, we "don't know yet what the results of the ongoing regulatory and criminal investigations into these recent safety scares will be."