Your inner romper is going to wild out at these 7 adult summer camps
You're never too old to go back to camp
Summer camps are not just for kids. Adults can enjoy similar overnight retreats, spending time in the fresh air, trying different sports, crafts and activities, and forging new friendships. Seize the summer, and make memories at these fun getaways for grown-ups.
Adult Space Academy in Huntsville, Alabama
Adult Space Academy lets you blast off without leaving Earth. At this "pretty damn cool" camp, participants train on astronaut simulators, participate in a mock space mission and construct and launch model rockets, Time Out said. You are getting as close to the real astronaut experience as possible for a camp, and that means "dorm-like facilities and cafeteria-style food await."
'Camp' Camp in Maine
Located in a serene stretch of Maine is 'Camp' Camp, a "safe space for LGBTGQ+ folks" looking to spend a week engaged in cultural, social and athletic activities, Essence said. Days are filled learning how to make pottery and stained glass, singing with the choir and playing capture the wig, a new spin on capture the flag. And "like any good summer camp," night events have "festive" themes like Lip Sync Throwdown, Pajama Par-tay and Talent/No Talent Show. The spirit of togetherness is strong — about 75% of campers come back year after year.
Camp Empty Nest at Sea Island, Georgia
The kids are all out of the house, and now you have time to rediscover old hobbies or acquiring new ones. Camp Empty Nest at Sea Island combines a boutique getaway with the excitement of newness. Participants complete interest forms before arrival, and counselors use this information to assemble custom itineraries. Pickleball, tennis, fishing and wellness are some of the hands-on paths campers can take. Everyone gets a hat, insulated thermos and camp journal, and the best way to end the day is by returning to your luxurious room and writing about your adventures.
Camp No Counselors in Sanger, California and Equinunk, Pennsylvania
The options at Camp No Counselors are "seemingly endless," Time Out said. During your weekend, choose between dozens of activities, including the traditional (talent shows, camp Olympics, campfires) to the outdoorsy (rock wall climbing, archery) and the celebratory (nighttime costume parties). You can also hang around the pool all day if you want and just eat s'mores — after all, there are no counselors here.
Club Getaway in Kent, Connecticut
Campers at Club Getaway use every inch of this vast property. There is a private lake for swimming and water activities, an Adventure Park with zip-lining and a ropes course and tons of space for fitness and dance classes and arts and crafts (your tie-dyed t-shirt will be a great souvenir). The camp comes alive at night with themed dinners and parties. Extroverts love it here but so do introverts, as the campers "simply want to have a carefree time" at "their own pace," Essence said.
Endless Summer Surf Camp in San Clemente, California
After a few days at Endless Summer Surf Camp, you will be hangin' 10 with the best of them. All skill levels are welcome, from newbies who have never gotten on a board to surfers looking to level up. Everyone leaves with "tan lines and an itch to catch your next wave," Locale Magazine said. The camp provides all surfing equipment and in addition to technical instruction, coaches also teach the little things, like ding repair and the "etiquette of the surf lineup."
Epic Nerd Camp in Darlington, Maryland
Fantasy becomes reality at Epic Nerd Camp. This is an "overnight experience straight out of the gaming world," where the "pool becomes a school for mermaids" and campers must look out for the "bridge trolls near the lakeside swamp," Locale Magazine said. Archery, axe throwing, battle games and live action role-playing are some of the activities campers can choose from when building their schedule.
