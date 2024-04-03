7 enchanting spots for glamping

Traditional camping is not for everyone. Maybe you are afraid of bugs, don't know how to pitch a tent or find that sleeping on the ground is a dealbreaker for your back. Well: enter glamping. This camping alternative combines the great outdoors with plush hotel amenities — and you still get s'mores. Check out these seven glamping spots when you want an adventure and a pamper at the same time.

Backland Luxury Camping in Williams, Arizona

Sky Suites have windows in the ceiling for nighttime stargazing (Image credit: Backland Luxury Camping)

After spending a few nights at Backland Luxury Camping, even the most fervent camper might be loathe to go back to a regular tent. Here, 10 spacious canvas tents are set up with all the comforts of home, including energy-efficient air conditioning and heating, plus bathrooms with showers. Panoramic windows provide sweeping views of the property's 160 acres; for a different perspective, book a Sky Suite, where tents have 16-foot windows over the bed so you can stargaze. Amenities include a daily breakfast and evening s'mores around the fire pit, access to nature trails and a lake where you can fish or kayak, binoculars to borrow for bird watching and telescopes for checking out the moon and Saturn's rings.

Camp Sarika by Amangiri in Canyon Point, Utah

A sunset at Camp Sarika at Amangiri is an unforgettable experience (Image credit: Aman)

There is glamping, and then there is glamping. Camp Sarika operates at a truly luxurious level, with 10 palatial tented pavilions featuring their own private plunge pools. All your needs can easily be met — the two-bedroom Grand View Pavilion fits large families, while the one-bedroom Private Canyon Pavilion, with an outdoor shower, fire pit and jacuzzi, is perfect for couples looking to enjoy a romantic interlude. All are a five-minute drive from the main Amangiri resort, where guests can take full advantage of amenities like daily breakfast, lunch and dinner and scheduled group hikes and wellness classes. The desert scenery surrounding the pavilions is otherworldly, with prehistoric mesas and slot canyons you have to see to believe.

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

Firelight Camps in Ithaca, New York

Stargazing is a nightly event at Firelight Camps (Image credit: Kaylyn Leighton and Joe Sinthavong)

Firelight Camps is as cozy as it gets. The furnished tents feel warm and inviting, with hardwood floors, comfortable beds, desks, and private porches equipped with battery-operated lanterns and rocking chairs. Each accommodation is a short walk from the bathhouse with showers and toilets, as well as the lobby tent where guests can enjoy a locally-sourced breakfast, charge their phones, grab some coffee and play corn hole or bocce ball. At night, the property takes on a magical glow as several communal fire rings are lit, allowing guests to mingle with one another. Well-behaved dogs are welcome in most tents for a $30 nightly fee. Open May 1-Oct. 27, 2024

Under Canvas Mount Rushmore in Keystone, South Dakota

The spacious tents at Under Canvas Mount Rushmore have great views of the pines (Image credit: Bailey Made)

Spend the night under the watchful gaze of Honest Abe and Teddy Roosevelt at Under Canvas Mount Rushmore. Here, glamping options range from the Safari Tent with a king-sized bed to the Suite Tent with a private en-suite bathroom, living area and wood-burning stove. In addition to majestic views of Mount Rushmore, Under Canvas is surrounded by ponderosa pines and juniper, plus plenty of trails for nature walks. You might even make some friends: Guests gather together for morning yoga sessions and nightly s'mores roasting in front of a roaring campfire. Open May 2-Sept. 30, 2024

Terramor Outdoor Resort in Bar Harbor, Maine

The rugged coastline of Acadia National Park is close to Terramor Outdoor Resort (Image credit: Edwin Remsberg / Getty Images)

Terramor Outdoor Resort will let you relive your childhood summer camp experience in an elevated, adult space. Just like at camp, there are lots of activities on offer, from yoga to birdwatching to nature hikes; you can also jump in the heated pool or hot tub whenever you see fit. If you are craving an off-property adventure, the beautiful Acadia National Park is just a short drive away. After a busy day, retreat to your luxe tent with electricity, WiFi, a ceiling fan, soft linens and a Pendleton blanket. Dogs can stay for a $30 fee per night and will even get their own fenced-in area to play. Open May 17-Oct. 20, 2024

Conestoga Ranch in Garden City, Utah

The wagons at Conestoga Ranch can fit up to six guests (Image credit: Aaron Hawkins / Getty Images)

If only the pioneers could see you now. At Conestoga Ranch, guests stay in custom-made Conestoga wagons, just like the ones that rolled across the prairie in the 1800s. These are great for families hoping to take an educational trip through history, and come equipped with a king-sized bed and one or two sets of bunk beds. Conestoga Ranch also has glamping tents, with the Joshua Tree Royal Tent Suite being the grandest of them all; it is situated on top of a private hilltop and has a claw-foot soaking tub, campfire patio and gorgeous views of Bear Lake. Ranch amenities include the use of cruiser bikes and access to the game tent, but the best treat might be the campfire valet service. A staffer will bring firewood and a s'mores kit to your wagon or tent, then start and tend to your fire — so all you have to do is sit back and enjoy. Open May 24-Sept. 28, 2024

Camp Aramoni in Tonica, Illinois

End your night at Camp Aramoni with gourmet s'mores (Image credit: Olga Rolenko / Getty Images)

Every tent at Camp Aramoni has its own personality. There are similarities, of course, as each comes with central air conditioning and heating, private decks and fire pits, netting to keep bugs out and en-suite bathrooms — but they have very different styles. For example, while the Goldenrod is decked out with a rustic chandelier, leather chairs and darker wood walls, the Flora & Fauna features romantic greenery, golden accents and a four-poster bed. No matter which aesthetic you choose, all guests have access to Camp Aramoni's private shoreline along the Vermilion River, ponds and hiking trails. Rates include daily breakfast, dinner and — naturally — gourmet s'mores. Open May 1-Oct. 31, 2024