5 not-too-hot places to camp this summer that are very cool
You don't have to sweat it out to revel in the great outdoors
Camping in cooler temperatures during the summer is a treat — you get to enjoy the great outdoors without worrying about the mercury shattering. Here are five refreshing spots across the U.S. to beat the heat while you green your days off.
Covered Bridge Campground, Albany, NH
More than a dozen covered bridges remain in the White Mountains of New Hampshire, including the Albany Covered Bridge just off of the Kancamagus Scenic Byway. Originally built in the mid-1800s, the historic structure now ferries campers across the Swift River to the 49-site Covered Bridge Campground. Birdwatching is a popular activity here, with almost 200 species living in the shady old hardwood forest, as is hiking the nearby three-mile Boulder Loop Trail and going fishing for brook trout. On days when it might be in the high 70s, expect temperatures to cool off quite a bit by nightfall.
Denali National Park and Preserve, AK
When it comes to camping in Denali National Park and Preserve, Riley Creek Campground is as cushy as it gets. Open year-round, this is the largest campground in the park and has restrooms, potable water and a well-stocked mercantile within walking distance. Each tent and RV site comes with a picnic table and fire grate and is close to the hiking trails that lead to the visitor's center. Expect cool and possibly rainy conditions, with summer temperatures usually in the high 50s.
Isle Royale National Park, MI
Getting to Isle Royale National Park is part of the fun. You need to cross Lake Superior, either by seaplane or boat, and depending on the weather, departure point and mode of transportation, this could take anywhere from 35 minutes to seven hours. The park is an archipelago of more than 400 islands, with Isle Royale the main one. Activities abound, from backpacking to fishing to canoeing, and there are 36 campgrounds to choose from, all with tent sites, outhouses and a water source. Note: Because of its remote location, make sure to read up on important things to know about the park and how to prepare for a visit.
Jubilee Lake, Umatilla National Forest, OR
Jubilee Lake's name is fitting — you want to celebrate once you arrive and see the shimmering water and feel the cooler air. Surrounded by spruce fir, the lake is great for swimming, fishing and non-motorized boating, and walking the 2.8-mile Jubilee Lake National Recreation Trail offers a picturesque way to take it all in. The Jubilee Lake Campground, with 48 tent and RV sites, vault and flush toilets, potable water and a boat ramp, opens in July. After dark, be sure to look up: On clear nights, the stargazing can be unreal.
Morro Strand State Beach, Morro Bay, CA
A trip to Morro Strand State Beach offers instant relief, with summer day temperatures usually 30 degrees cooler than inland areas. This is a fun beach to explore, where you can go windsurfing, bird watching, and see dunes, dune wetland and tidepools up close. For tent or RV camping, head to Morro Strand State Beach Campground, where all 70 sites are equipped with fire rings and picnic tables. The beach is a short walk away, and if you secure a site closer to the ocean, the sound of waves might lull you to sleep.
Catherine Garcia is night editor for TheWeek.com. Her writing and reporting has appeared in Entertainment Weekly and EW.com, The New York Times, The Book of Jezebel, and other publications. A Southern California native, Catherine is a graduate of the University of Redlands and the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism.
