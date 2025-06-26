Lost Boys: a 'sobering' journey to the heart of the manosphere

James Bloodworth examines the 'cranks and hucksters' making money through 'masculine discontent'

Book cover of Lost Boys by James Bloodworth
The reactionary movement of the manosphere is becoming more mainstream, and Lost Boys busts some 'pernicious myths'
By
published

With the "crisis of masculinity" much in the news, the publication of this book could hardly be more timely, said Thomas Peermohamed Lambert in The Sunday Times.

In it, James Bloodworth, previously the author of an undercover study of the gig economy, sets out on a "personal journey through the manosphere", aimed at understanding why so many young men are "disappearing into a swamp of video games, pornography, fast food and despair". To this end, he interviews "leading lights" of the movement – a "veritable rogues' gallery of cranks and hucksters", many of whom are raking in vast sums by cynically inflaming masculine discontent.

