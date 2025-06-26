Lost Boys: a 'sobering' journey to the heart of the manosphere
James Bloodworth examines the 'cranks and hucksters' making money through 'masculine discontent'
With the "crisis of masculinity" much in the news, the publication of this book could hardly be more timely, said Thomas Peermohamed Lambert in The Sunday Times.
In it, James Bloodworth, previously the author of an undercover study of the gig economy, sets out on a "personal journey through the manosphere", aimed at understanding why so many young men are "disappearing into a swamp of video games, pornography, fast food and despair". To this end, he interviews "leading lights" of the movement – a "veritable rogues' gallery of cranks and hucksters", many of whom are raking in vast sums by cynically inflaming masculine discontent.
In London, he meets Derek Moneyberg, creator of a guide for "aspiring high-value males". In Dubai, he meets the "dating guru" Michael Sartain, who claims men will attract more female attention online if they make themselves look like "a scumbag". While Bloodworth doesn't quite get to the bottom of "what is causing this global efflorescence of misogyny", he certainly "evokes it as well as anyone". His book, apart from anything else, is an "impressive feat of research".
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
In an "excellent" first chapter, Bloodworth recalls how, as a "callow 23-year-old", he "forked out a couple of grand to take a course in seduction", said Thomas W. Hodgkinson in The Guardian. "This was the era of Neil Strauss's 2005 bestseller 'The Game'" – and Bloodworth charts how that "noughties pickup culture gave rise to the manosphere proper, as men who absorbed the lessons of Strauss's book found they still weren't having any luck, and got angry about it".
"Lost Boys" becomes "more generic" as it progresses – largely because the material gets less personal – but it is "sobering all the same". We learn about groups such as the Red Pill brigade, who claim the world is secretly run by women, and the toxic influencer Andrew Tate, who by 2023 was more recognisable to teenage boys than Britain's PM Rishi Sunak.
Bloodworth also helpfully busts some of the manosphere's "pernicious myths", said Richard Reeves in Literary Review. These include the false claim that women often wrongly accuse men of sexual assault, and the idea – common among incels, or involuntary celibates – that a "minority of men are getting all the women".
Occasionally, Bloodworth "goes astray" with his facts – as when, in a discussion of rates of male violence against women, he "omits to mention that these have been trending downwards". But overall, this is a "vivid" and absorbing look at one of contemporary society's most disturbing trends.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
How mice with two dads bring us closer to two men having a child of their own
Science breakthrough produces healthy, fertile mice from two sperm cells and an empty egg
-
Bibi's back: what will Netanyahu do next?
Today's Big Question Riding high after a series of military victories, Israel's PM could push for peace in Gaza – or secure his own position with snap election
-
Bacteria can turn plastic waste into a painkiller
Under the radar The process could be a solution to plastic pollution
-
6 productivity-ready homes with great offices
Feature Featuring an office with a gas fireplace in Oregon and a shared workspace with wraparound windows in Massachusetts
-
Critics' choice: Carrying the flag
Feature The best barbecue in town, Bradley Cooper's cheesesteak restaurant, and more
-
Film review: Materialists
Feature Two suitors seek to win over a jaded matchmaker
-
Music reviews: Haim, Addison Rae, and Annahstasia
Feature "I Quit," "Addison," and "Tether"
-
Anne Hillerman's 6 favorite books with Native characters
Feature The author recommends works by Ramona Emerson, Craig Johnson, and more
-
Book reviews: '1861: The Lost Peace' and 'Murderland: Crime and Bloodlust in the Time of Serial Killers'
Feature How America tried to avoid the Civil War and the link between lead pollution and serial killers
-
Brian Wilson: the troubled genius who powered the Beach Boys
Feature The musical giant passed away at 82
-
Grilled radicchio with caper and anchovy sauce recipe
The Week Recommends Smoky twist on classic Italian flavours is perfect to grill, drizzle and devour