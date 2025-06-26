Lovestuck: a 'warm-hearted' musical with a 'powerhouse score'

Team behind the hit podcast My Dad Wrote a Porno have created a hilarious show about a disastrous viral Tinder date

Jessica Boshier and Shane O’Riordan in Lovestuck
Jessica Boshier as Lucy and Shane O'Riordan as her equally nerdy date Peter
By
published

"Readers of a sensitive disposition" might want to look away now, said Clive Davis in The Times, because it is not possible to describe this new musical at Stratford East without "wading through a vast expanse of very British toilet humour".

Created by the team behind the hit comedy podcast "My Dad Wrote a Porno", "Lovestuck" is based on a story – which went viral online in 2017 – about a young woman who produced an unflushable poo while on a first date. Her solution to this embarrassment was to wrap it up and throw it out of her date's bathroom window. Alas, it became wedged between two panes of glass, and she then became stuck upside down as she tried to retrieve it.

