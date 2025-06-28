Thai fish pie with crispy turmeric potatoes recipe
Tasty twist on the Lancashire hot pot is given a golden glow
This Lancashire hotpot-meets-fish-pie, by way of Chiang Mai, is one of my favourite things to make for a crowd, said Gudreep Loyal. It celebrates the affinity of Thai green paste for seafood – a symbiotic marriage of deliciousness that never fails to delight – with a golden-yellow crispy crust that is sure to impress.
Ingredients (serves four)
- 50g desiccated (dried) coconut
- 30g lemongrass
- 30g fresh galangal or ginger root
- zest of 1 and juice of 2 limes
- 3 tbsp Thai green paste
- 1 tsp fish sauce
- 350g uncooked fish pie mix, in bite-sized pieces
- 150g uncooked peeled prawns (shrimp)
- 2 large celery sticks, finely diced
- 50g floury potatoes
- 300ml coconut milk
- 2 tbsp cornflour (cornstarch)
- pinch of caster sugar
- handful of Thai basil leaves, chopped
- 50g butter
- 1 tsp ground turmeric
- 1 tsp nigella seeds
- fine sea salt
Method
- Dry-toast the coconut in a frying pan over a medium-low heat for 2-3 mins until it turns golden brown but not burnt, then tip onto a plate to cool.
- Next, make a paste in a small blender or grinder by whizzing together the lemongrass, galangal, lime juice and zest, and 11⁄2 tsp of salt – add a splash of water if needed. Pour the paste into a bowl, then whisk through the Thai green paste and fish sauce.
- Add the fish pie mix, prawns, coconut and diced celery. Stir well, then pour into the base of a deep-sided 18x22cm pie dish. Preheat the oven to 180°C fan.
- Meanwhile, use a mandoline or very sharp knife to slice the potatoes into very thin round discs 1.5-2mm thick, then set aside.
- Next, whisk together the coconut milk, cornflour and a pinch of sugar, until fully combined. Pour over the fish and prawns, then scatter the chopped basil on top. Layer the potato on top, overlapping into a spiral design to cover the filling completely.
- Melt the butter in a saucepan with the turmeric, nigella seeds and a pinch of salt, whisking well, then brush over the top of the potatoes.
- Place the fish pie on a baking tray to catch any spillage and bake for 35-40 mins, until cooked through and crispy golden on top. Cover with foil if the top is browning too quickly and, if you like it extra-crispy, finish under a hot grill for 3-5mins.
- Remove the pie from the oven and allow to rest for 10mins before diving in. Serve with a green salad.
Taken from Flavour Heroes: 15 Modern Pantry Ingredients to Amplify Your Cooking by Gudreep Loyal.
