Smithsonian under fire: Trump orders an ideological purge

The president has issued an executive order to control Smithsonian exhibits and restore removed statues linked to slavery

This latest censorship attempt is both "predictable" and "deeply shocking"
"For someone who claims to abhor censorship, Donald Trump sure has a funny way of showing it," said Issie Lapowsky in Vanity Fair. In his latest attempt to police thought in America, the president issued an executive order last week that aims to control museum exhibitions at the Smithsonian Institution and re-erect any statues or monuments that have been removed from federal property for reasons he disapproves.

The order, titled "Restoring Truth and Sanity to American History," assigns Vice President JD Vance the task of seeking to remove all evidence of "improper ideology" in the displays of the Smithsonian's 21 museums and National Zoo. The order describes the offending ideas as any that engender "a sense of national shame," particularly any that present the U.S. as inherently racist or sexist. Coming in the wake of Trump's takeover of the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, this latest censorship attempt is both "predictable" and "deeply shocking," said Charlotte Higgins in The Guardian. "We are now in Ministry of Truth territory."

