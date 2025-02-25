Why do so few female chefs have Michelin stars?

Sexism, harassment and work-life balance blamed as only one woman is honoured in UK and Ireland awards this year

Emily Roux
Emily Roux of London's Caractère was the only female chef to win a Michelin star this month
(Image credit: Anthony Upton For The Jockey Club / Shutterstock)
By
published

Female chefs have been left feeling burned after only one UK or Irish restaurant run by a woman was among the 22 to win a coveted Michelin star this month.

To make matters worse, the woman – Emily Roux of London's Caractère – was given a male chef's jacket to wear to join her 21 fellow winners on stage for a celebratory photo. "Mistakes happen," she later told London's The Standard, "but I was the only woman on the stage and they could have made an effort."

Elizabeth Carr-Ellis, The Week UK

Elizabeth Carr-Ellis is a freelance journalist and was previously the UK website's Production Editor. She has also held senior roles at The Scotsman, Sunday Herald and Hello!. As well as her writing, she is the creator and co-founder of the Pausitivity #KnowYourMenopause campaign and has appeared on national and international media discussing women's healthcare.

