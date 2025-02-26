Trump proposes 'gold card' visas for rich immigrants

The administration also announced a new federal registry program that would fine unregistered immigrants up to $5,000 and jail them for up to six months

Robert Kennedy Jr., President Donald Trump and Howard Lutnick in the Oval Office
The president claims the US will soon begin selling $5 million visas offering permanent residency
Peter Weber, The Week US
What happened

President Donald Trump said Tuesday that the U.S. would soon start selling $5 million "gold card" visas that offer permanent residency and a "road to citizenship for people, and essentially people of wealth or people of great talent." Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said the "Trump gold card" would replace EB-5 visas for foreign investors within two weeks. Separately, the Trump administration announced a new federal registry for all unauthorized immigrants 14 and older.



Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

