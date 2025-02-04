The impact of protective-status removal for Venezuelan migrants

The White House ended a program that was stopping thousands of Venezuelans from being deported

Venezuelan community leaders protest against Trump&#039;s removal of TPS in Doral, Florida, on Feb. 3, 2025.
Venezuelan community leaders protest Trump's removal of TPS for Venezuelans in Doral, Florida, on Feb. 3, 2025
(Image credit: Chandan Khanna / AFP via Getty Images)
The Trump administration has ended a temporary immigration program that protects thousands of migrants in the United States. The move could spell deportation for more than 300,000 Venezuelans who were previously allowed in the U.S. under Temporary Protected Status, or TPS. The program allows migrants to seek shelter in America "due to conditions in the country that temporarily prevent the country's nationals from returning safely," according to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. Following Trump's decision, these Venezuelans could be deported back to the authoritarian regime from which they fled.

What migrants stand to lose



Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.

