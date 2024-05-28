Rafah strikes: has Israel crossed the West's red lines in Gaza?

EU considers ways to compel Netanyahu to comply with ICJ ruling but US stops short of calling for a halt to offensive

Displaced Palestinians inspect their tents destroyed by Israel's bombardment, adjunct to an UNRWA facility west of Rafah city, Gaza Strip
Images of the deadly air strikes on a temporary camp for displaced people in Gaza have prompted global outrage
(Image credit: Jehad Alshrafi / Associated Press / Alamy Stock Photo)
By
published

Israel's deadly air strikes on a refugee camp, in defiance of international pleas and court rulings to halt its Rafah offensive, have created a serious problem for Western allies.

The strikes killed at least 45 Palestinians and wounded dozens more in the Gazan city, according to the Hamas-run health ministry. Israel's prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu called it a "tragic mistake" and said his forces would investigate. 

Harriet Marsden, The Week UK

Harriet Marsden, The Week UK 

