US pauses Israel bomb shipment amid Rafah rift

The Biden administration has concerns about Israel launching a full-scale assault on Rafah

U.S. 2,000-pound bombs loaded for shipment
These bombs have been used often in Gaza, helping to drive the Palestinian casualty count
What happened

The Biden administration said Tuesday it paused a shipment of weapons to Israel last week, as the close U.S. ally appeared set on invading Rafah in southern Gaza. Israel's "limited" incursion into Rafah on Tuesday did not cross President Joe Biden's red line against a major ground invasion in Rafah, U.S. officials said. Israel and Hamas sent delegates to Egypt to resume talks on a cease-fire in Gaza.

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

