US pauses Israel bomb shipment amid Rafah rift
The Biden administration has concerns about Israel launching a full-scale assault on Rafah
What happened
The Biden administration said Tuesday it paused a shipment of weapons to Israel last week, as the close U.S. ally appeared set on invading Rafah in southern Gaza. Israel's "limited" incursion into Rafah on Tuesday did not cross President Joe Biden's red line against a major ground invasion in Rafah, U.S. officials said. Israel and Hamas sent delegates to Egypt to resume talks on a cease-fire in Gaza.
Who said what
The indefinitely "paused" shipment includes "1,800 2,000-pound bombs and 1,700 500-bombs bombs," a Biden administration official said. "We are especially focused on the end-use of the 2,000-pound bombs and the impact they could have in dense urban settings." Israel has used the heavy bombs "frequently" in Gaza, which experts say "has helped drive the enormous Palestinian casualty count," The Associated Press said.
Delaying weapons deliveries is a "reprehensible" betrayal, Rep. Russell Fry (R-S.C.) said. "The United States must stand with Israel. Period."
What next?
The pause in deliveries "will be felt quickly as Israel continues to rapidly expend munitions," The Washington Post said.
Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.
