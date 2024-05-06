Israel warns 100k Gazans to evacuate Rafah

The IDF has threatened to operate with "extreme force"

People check for usable items from building in Rafah bombed by Israel
"So many people here are displaced and now they have to move again"
(Image credit: Abed Rahim Khatib / Anadolu via Getty Images)
By Peter Weber, The Week US
published

What happened

The Israel Defense Forces on Monday ordered about 100,000 Gazans to immediately evacuate parts of Rafah that will be targeted with "extreme force" against Hamas. The Palestinian civilians were told to move to an Israel-declared humanitarian zone called Muwasi. A Hamas delegation left cease-fire negotiations in Egypt on Sunday with no deal in place, raising the chances Israel will launch a full-scale invasion of Rafah, despite international warnings.

Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

