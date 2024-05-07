Israel attacks Rafah as Hamas offers cease-fire

Israeli forces have seized a Rafah border crossing

Gazans fleeing Rafah by car, van and cart
Hamas agreed to a cease-fire proposal, but Israel said it did not meet its "core demands"
Peter Weber, The Week US
What happened

Hamas said Monday it agreed to a cease-fire proposal from the Egyptian and Qatari governments, sparking celebrations in Rafah, Gaza. Israel said the proposal did not meet its "core demands" but it would continue negotiations even as it began what it called "targeted" and "limited" attacks in Rafah. An Israeli tank brigade took "operational control" of Gaza's Rafah border crossing with Egypt, Israel's military said Tuesday. 

Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

